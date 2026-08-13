Seven miners lost their lives after a mining pit collapsed in Kassa community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State

Seven miners lost their lives after a mining pit collapsed in Kassa community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State

Seven miners die after mining pit collapses in Plateau as residents cry for safety

Seven miners died after a mining pit collapsed in Kassa, Plateau State. Residents called for urgent government action and better mining safety measures.

Seven miners died after a mining pit collapsed in Kassa, Barkin Ladi, Plateau State.

The incident happened around 7pm on Wednesday while the miners were working at the site.

Residents and fellow miners attempted to rescue those trapped underground, but all seven were found dead.

Community members called for government intervention, better regulation and stronger safety measures at mining sites.

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Seven miners have died after a mining pit collapsed in Kassa community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident happened around 7pm on Wednesday while the miners were reportedly working at the site.

According to residents, the ground suddenly gave way and trapped the miners underground, leaving members of the community and other miners scrambling to rescue them.

A community member, Albert Danlami, said the collapse caused panic in Kassa as residents rushed to the mining site to help.

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Residents gathered at the mining site after the pit collapsed and trapped several miners underground

He said, “the victims were trapped underground following the collapse, prompting residents and other miners to commence efforts to recover them.

“The incident caused panic in the community as residents rushed to the mining site following the collapse.

“The miners had been working at the site before the earth suddenly caved in on them. “some persons were injured following the collapse.”

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The Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, Rwang Tengwong, also confirmed the deaths, saying seven miners were at the site when the pit collapsed.

He added, “Efforts were made to rescue the miners after the incident, but they were found dead.”

The tragedy has left residents of Kassa mourning, with community members again raising concerns about safety at mining sites in the area.

Timothy Bako, a resident, said the miners were young men who had gone to work to support their families but ended up losing their lives.

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“We are heartbroken. These are young men who went to work to feed their families. The pit was too deep and there were no safety measures. Government must come and regulate these mining sites before more lives are lost,” he said.

Rescue efforts were launched by residents and fellow miners after the collapse, but the trapped miners were found dead.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said unsafe mining practices remained a major concern in the community.

“Every time we hear this kind of news. People are digging with bare hands and no support. We need help from government and mining experts to prevent this from happening again,” the resident said.

Community leaders have called on the Plateau State Government and relevant mining authorities to provide immediate support to the families of the deceased and strengthen safety measures at mining sites across Barkin Ladi.

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