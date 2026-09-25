Indomie Palooza brings “Where Moments Meet Fun” to Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt had a day of delicious moments, interactive games, and exciting live performances on Saturday, September 19, as Indomie Palooza 2026 brought its “Where Moments Meet Fun” experience to Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

Following the Abuja activation on September 12, the nationwide tour made its second stop in Port Harcourt, bringing Indomie lovers together for a day filled with fun.

Indomie palooza came with delicious Indomie combos

Beyond the music, attendees had the opportunity to explore creative Indomie combos as part of the food experience.

The activation featured a variety of combos, including Indomie Pepper Chicken, Indomie Asun, Indomie & Nkwobi, Indomie Africana and Indomie Gizdodo. These delicious combos gave consumers new ways to enjoy a familiar favourite, bringing different combos into the Indomie Palooza experience

The food showcase added to the day's activities, allowing attendees to explore different combinations while enjoying the wider event atmosphere. Games, dance competitions and giveaways also kept attendees engaged throughout the event.

Reekado Banks and Victor AD Take the Stage

Music was one of the major highlights of the Port Harcourt activation, with Reekado Banks and Victor AD headlining the event.

The artists brought their sounds to the stage, giving attendees opportunities to sing along, dance, and enjoy live entertainment. Their performances added to the atmosphere as the crowd participated in the day's activities.

Indomie Palooza brings together experiences many Nigerians enjoy, including food, music and spending time with friends.

The campaign's “Where Moments Meet Fun” theme reflects its focus on creating opportunities for people to gather and enjoy themselves. In Port Harcourt, the combination of live music, delicious Indomie combos and interactive activities shaped the day's experience.

What's Next for Indomie Palooza?

After Abuja and Port Harcourt, the tour heads to Ibadan on September 26. The final stop will be Lagos, with a two-day finale scheduled for October 3 and 4 to mark World Indomie Day.

With more cities ahead, Indomie Palooza 2026 continues its nationwide celebration of food, music, and shared moments under the theme, “Where Moments Meet Fun."