Noah’s Ark “resting place” reportedly identified after 4,300 years as possible man-made structure is detected underground

Researchers investigating Turkey’s Durupınar Formation say underground scans detected possible man-made structures linked to the Noah’s Ark mystery.

Researchers detected possible underground structures at Turkey’s famous Durupınar Formation.

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The boat-shaped site has been linked to Noah’s Ark claims since its discovery in 1959.

Scientists remain divided, with no confirmed proof that the Ark has been found.

Further drilling and testing are underway to examine the mysterious formation.

A decades-old mystery surrounding the possible resting place of Noah’s Ark has gained fresh attention after researchers investigating a boat-shaped formation in Turkey reported detecting unusual underground structures they believe could point to a man-made object.

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The site at the centre of the discovery is the Durupınar Formation, a 157-metre-long boat-shaped geological formation near Doğubayazıt in Turkey’s Ağrı Province, close to Mount Ararat. The formation was identified in 1959 by Turkish Army Captain İlhan Durupınar after aerial photographs revealed its unusual shape, leading some researchers and religious groups to suggest it could be connected to the biblical story of Noah’s Ark.

According to the research group Noah’s Ark Scans, recent underground surveys using advanced radar technology detected features beneath the formation, including straight lines, angular intersections and cavity-like spaces that the team says resemble organised internal structures rather than a natural rock formation.

The researchers claim the scans revealed possible corridors and multiple layers beneath the surface, which they say are consistent with descriptions of Noah’s Ark in religious texts. The team has also reported finding differences in soil composition inside the formation, including higher levels of organic material compared with surrounding areas, which they believe could require further investigation.

Andrew Jones, founder of Noah’s Ark Scans, said the findings strengthen the team’s belief that the formation may not simply be a natural structure.

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“We believe the Durupınar Formation is the remains of Noah’s Ark, and that is exactly why we want to put it through the strongest scientific testing we can,” Jones said.

However, the claim remains disputed among scientists. While some researchers involved in the project believe the underground features could indicate a man-made structure, there is currently no confirmed archaeological evidence proving that the site contains Noah’s Ark. Previous geological studies have argued that the formation is a natural structure created by geological processes.

The team has moved to a new phase of investigation, including drilling and collecting samples from beneath the formation. Researchers say further analysis will be needed to determine the nature of the underground features and whether they contain any evidence of human construction.