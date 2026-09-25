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Singer Mavo apologises to Nigerian superstars over past criticism

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 08:20 - 25 September 2026
Nigerian rising star Mavo
Nigerian singer Mavo has apologised to several Nigerian superstars after his old posts criticising them resurfaced on social media.
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  • Nigerian singer Mavo apologises to superstars after old tweets criticising them resurface

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  • Mavo admits his past criticism hurt Nigerian artistes, says ‘Let love lead’

  • Mavo recalls rise from university entertainment critic to music career breakthrough

The singer addressed the backlash on X, admitting he was once a harsh entertainment critic before shifting his attention to his own music career.

“I was a bad entertainment critic when I started uni until I realized superstars don't really care about Twitter. I stopped criticizing and focused solely on my music, and since then it's been bliss.”

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READ ALSO: New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Listen to Featuring Mavo, SDC

Mavo also acknowledged that some of his past criticism may have hurt the artistes he wrote about, noting that he has since met several of them and had a different impression of them in person.

“My criticism sadly, unfortunately & unintentionally hurt quite a few people & I'm honestly sorry. I have met most of these people, and they actually turn out to be amazing people. I'm sorry for my misjudgment. Let love lead.”

The apology comes as Mavo continues to establish himself as one of the notable young voices in Nigerian music.

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Born Oseremen Ukanigbe, the singer began his professional music career in 2023 with his debut project, Ukanigbe. His breakthrough came in 2025 after “Escaladizzy” gained widespread attention and helped introduce his distinctive slang and sound to a wider audience.

He has since released other notable projects while collaborating with established artistes such as Davido, Wizkid, and CKay. 

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