Asake announces Europe and North America tour following M$NEY album success

Asake has announced his ‘In God We Trust’ tour across Europe and North America following the record-breaking success of his album M$NEY.

The 16-city run includes stops in London, Paris, Toronto, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Afronation Portugal.

The tour follows the success of his album M$NEY, which broke Spotify records for an African album.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigerian superstar Asake has announced his upcoming 'In God We Trust' tour, a sprawling four-month run across North America and Europe spanning 16 cities. The announcement was made on his official Instagram page on Tuesday to an excited reception from fans.

The tour kicks off on July 4 and runs through to October 24, taking in some of the biggest music markets in the world.

Asake

The 'In God We Trust' tour will cover a wide stretch of cities across two continents. North American dates include Chicago, Toronto, Laval in Quebec, Brooklyn, Lowell, Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Los Angeles, with a Colombia stop also on the schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The European leg takes place in London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris, alongside a headline appearance at Afronation Portugal, one of the biggest Afrobeats festivals on the continent.

Asake announces M$NEY album world tour. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/wEOsnev5mg — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) May 26, 2026

The tour follows the release of Asake's fourth studio album, M$NEY, which dropped on May 1, 2026. The 13-track project features collaborations with Tiakola, DJ Snake and Kabza De Small, and marked a noticeable shift in his sound to something more measured and cohesive compared to the chaotic energy of his earlier work.

The evolution drew praise from some listeners and mild criticism from others who felt the crossover direction softened his edge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Either way, the numbers displayed a much more interesting scenario. M$NEY secured the biggest opening week streams for an African album in Spotify history with 55.98 million streams, and set a new Spotify Nigeria opening-week record with 37.5 million streams.

The album also peaked at number one on the Apple Music UK chart, making Asake the first African artist to have five different projects top that chart.

M$NEY also marks a significant business milestone as it is Asake's first full-length release under his independent label, Giran Republic, in partnership with EMPIRE.

The tour name is no accident. Asake's recent public presence has taken a more reflective tone, with the artist increasingly vocal about gratitude, faith and how far he has come. For an artist who went from the streets of Lagos to breaking Spotify records in under four years, the shift in direction proves to be understandable.

Advertisement

Advertisement