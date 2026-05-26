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A new colour story begins: Meet Spruce, the newest brand from the Dulux family, helping a new generation of Nigerians show their true colours

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 16:35 - 26 May 2026
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Meet Spruce, the newest brand from the Dulux family, helping a new generation of Nigerians show their true colours
Nigeria’s love for beautiful spaces has never been in doubt. From cosy, stylish homes and apartments, more Nigerians are paying attention to how their spaces look, feel, and reflect who they are.
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The challenge? Creating that dream space can quickly become expensive, and that is exactly where Spruce comes in.

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Recently launched by CAP PLC, the company behind Dulux in Nigeria, Spruce is a new paint brand designed for Nigerians who want quality, style, and durability at a more accessible price point. Think of it as a Dulux created for people who still want their homes to feel premium without stretching beyond budget.

But what makes Spruce stand out is not just the pricing, but the personality. The brand’s “Show Your True Colours” campaign introduces ten specially curated shades inspired by modern Nigerian identity, lifestyle and culture, turning paint colours into actual personalities:

What makes Spruce stand out is not just the pricing, but the personality

  • There’s Old Money Green for lovers of quiet luxury and timeless elegance.

  • Soft Life Blue channels calm, comfort, and ease.

  • While Shakara Purple brings bold confidence and unapologetic main-character energy.

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IJGB Orange, Steeze White, and Idan Black

​For the playful and expressive, Baddie Pink delivers personality in full colour, while Steeze White keeps things effortlessly cool and minimal. Then there’s IJGB Orange, inspired by the unmistakable energy of the ultimate returnee.

Even the names feel instantly familiar, playful, and deeply Nigerian. Instead of choosing paint purely based on trends, Spruce encourages people to choose colours that reflect their personality and the mood they want each room to create.

Ajebo Yellow, Sarki Brown, and Odogwu Red

Other standout shades include:

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  • Odogwu Red: bold, commanding, impossible to ignore

  • Ajebo Yellow: soft warmth with rich, understated charm

  • Sarki Brown: regal, grounded, and deeply sophisticated

  • Idan Black: sleek, powerful, and quietly confident

Photos from the recent media launch in Lagos

And beyond aesthetics, the quality still matters as Spruce is backed by the Dulux heritage spanning over 6 decades in Nigeria and comes in four finishes designed for both interior and exterior spaces, including Emulsion, Acrylic Satin, Gloss, and Textured finishes. The paints are created to handle everyday Nigerian conditions, from humidity and heat to constant wear and tear, while still delivering rich colour payoff and reliable coverage.

Photos from the recent media launch in Lagos

For young homeowners, first-time renters, interior design lovers, developers, painters, and anyone trying to create a beautiful space without overspending, Spruce feels perfectly timed for today’s realities. More than just paint, it is a reminder that good design and self-expression should not be limited to a few people. Because sometimes, the easiest way to transform a space is simply to Show Your True Colours!

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Photos from the recent media launch in Lagos

So, what is your true colour? Take the True Colours Quiz to help people discover which shade best matches your vibe: http://duluxnigeria.com.ng/spruce/quiz.

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