The stories of dreams powered by the PalmPay Young Stars initiative

The stories of dreams powered by the PalmPay Young Stars initiative

“I want to become a Doctor” - The stories of dreams powered by the PalmPay Young Stars initiative

Smiles, cheers, and proud parents filled the atmosphere as outstanding pupils were rewarded through the PalmPay Young Stars initiative.

Scholarship recipient Zainab Abubakar, a student of Lagos Model Primary School, already knows what she wants to become in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A doctor,” she said confidently, smiling as she held tightly to the certificate she had just received.

For the young dreamer, the moment was exciting. But for her parents and teachers, it was a significant recognition.

“This means a lot to the kids,” the assistant head teacher of Lagos Model Primary School, Mrs Atunwa, shared. “There are kids who didn’t have some of the materials given to them today.”

Outstanding pupils were rewarded through the PalmPay Young Stars initiative

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zainab is one of several outstanding pupils recognised through PalmPay Young Stars, an initiative designed to reward high-performing students in public primary schools across Lagos with scholarships, educational support, and school supplies.

For many of the children, it was the first time their academic efforts were being publicly recognised. Teachers at the schools described the initiative as a powerful source of motivation for young learners.​

Smiles all around as students showcase their school kits and certificates.

Beyond Scholarships

Smiles all around as students showcase their school kits and certificates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond scholarships, selected pupils also received educational materials and school kits aimed at easing the burden on parents and helping students stay focused on their education.

PalmPay Young Stars was designed to inspire ambition among young students while creating meaningful opportunities for children who show academic excellence.

According to PalmPay, PalmPay Young Stars was designed to inspire ambition among young students while creating meaningful opportunities for children who show academic excellence.

Speaking at the official presentation ceremony, the Chief Operating Officer at PalmPay, Mr Samuel Oluyemi, said: “Every child deserves the chance to build a brighter future. And sometimes, all it takes is encouragement, recognition, and the right support to keep a child believing in what is possible. That belief is what the PalmPay Young Stars Initiative stands for. For PalmPay, this initiative reflects a simple conviction: financial inclusion begins long before a wallet is opened. The children we are celebrating today are the future entrepreneurs, professionals, and tech leaders who will shape Nigeria’s economy, and we are proud to support their ambitions. By investing in their education today, we are investing in a more inclusive future.”

The company says the initiative aligns with its broader commitment to supporting Nigerians beyond financial services by investing in people, communities, and future potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through initiatives like PalmPay Young Stars, more children are being reminded that their ambitions matter and that with support, encouragement, and opportunity, brighter futures are possible.

Across the schools, one thing remained consistent: the joy on the faces of the children.

For many of the pupils, the recognition served as motivation to continue working hard in school and dreaming beyond their current circumstances.

The students spoke about wanting to become scientists, doctors, teachers, engineers, and leaders in the future.

Through initiatives like PalmPay Young Stars, more children are being reminded that their ambitions matter and that with support, encouragement, and opportunity, brighter futures are possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement