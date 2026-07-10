New Music Friday: Victony, Timaya, Runtown and others bring the heat this week

Victony, Timaya, Runtown, Fave, Victor AD and more headline this week's New Music Friday roundup. Here are the biggest Nigerian songs worth adding to your playlist.

This week's New Music Friday spans the full range from Victony delivering what might be his most anticipated drop in recent memory to a surprise Timaya and Duncan Mighty highlife link-up and a TikTok-breaking record from an emerging act. Here is everything that dropped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victony - Slick

A smooth Afrobeats and Afrosounds record that had people reacting before the full version even arrived. The snippet alone caused a stir online, and the full release justifies every bit of it. Short, sharp and built for repeat plays.

Fave ft Chike - Miss You

Advertisement

Advertisement

From her 2026 EP RNBLING, this Afrobeats and R&B blend sits comfortably in Fave's established lane. It's heartfelt, melodic and emotionally reflective. Chike's soulful presence adds warmth without overpowering her. Not a reinvention, but a solid entry.

Runtown - Do Me

Produced by Fadah, this mid-tempo Afropop record leans on a pulsating bassline and Runtown's typically relaxed delivery to carry themes of vulnerability and desire. It does what it sets out to do, nothing more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boy Muller - Gbewa

The breakout record of the week. Fast-paced percussion, playful lyrics and a hook that has already taken over TikTok, featuring the dance challenges, the POV clips, and the memes. The virality makes sense once you hear it. It is genuinely hard not to move to.

Abefe - Yaweh

A standout from his debut EP Abefe (Begged To Be Loved), this Afrosounds record pairs his relaxed, emotive delivery with melodic Afro-fusion production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the title, the song leans romantic rather than spiritual. Good enough for what it is.

Timaya ft Duncan Mighty - Kontrol

A highlife-infused Afrobeats anthem that reaches back into classic South-South Nigerian sounds (horn-accented rhythms, regional melody structures and an energy that belongs in an Igbo parties. Timaya's dancehall instincts meet Duncan Mighty's Port Harcourt soul, and the combination works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Parlour Tapes ft Ema Onigah - Chance

From Ema Onigah's sophomore EP ITEM VII, this mid-tempo Afrosounds record produced by Tuzi showcases his versatile flow over melodic Afro-fusion production. A deeper cut worth discovering.

Victor AD ft Babyboy AV - Level

A reflective, mid-tempo Afrobeats anthem built around gratitude, resilience and personal growth. Both artists bring their conscious Afro-fusion styles to a record that rewards patient listening over immediate impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement