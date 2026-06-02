Guests enjoy the vibrant atmosphere at AMVCA 2026 as ONGA celebrates African culture, food, and storytelling through immersive experiences, a food creator competition, and sponsorship of key award categories.

Guests enjoy the vibrant atmosphere at AMVCA 2026 as ONGA celebrates African culture, food, and storytelling through immersive experiences, a food creator competition, and sponsorship of key award categories.

ONGA turned AMVCA into a celebration of food, culture, and a taste of home

ONGA brought flavour, culture, and entertainment to AMVCA 2026, hosting a food creator competition, sponsoring major award categories, and creating memorable experiences for guests throughout the awards weekend.

If you attended the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards weekend, then you already know one thing for sure: ONGA did not come to play.

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From the Cultural Night to the cookout showdown and the main awards ceremony, the seasoning brand delivered flavour, entertainment, and unforgettable taste of home moments all weekend long.

As sponsors of both the Cultural Night and key award categories at the main ceremony, ONGA transformed the AMVCA experience into more than just a celebration of film and television.

A cultural night filled with energy

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The Cultural Night came alive with music, dance, fashion, and rich African heritage as guests arrived in stunning traditional outfits. ONGA added even more excitement with an atmosphere that felt warm, vibrant, and welcoming.

The venue buzzed with laughter, conversation, and the irresistible aroma of delicious food, creating a space where guests felt instantly connected.

A cookout showdown that stole attention

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One of the standout moments of the evening was ONGA’s maiden Food Creator Icon competition. Finalists Ebi Preye Misongo, Peter Olaniyi, and Rukaiyah Ahmad Idris were challenged to reinvent akara with an unexpected twist: incorporating plantain into the dish.

The competition delivered suspense, creativity, and entertainment as the contestants raced against time to turn a simple local favourite into elevated culinary masterpieces.

At the end of the showdown, Peter Olaniyi emerged the winner, taking home the ₦1 million grand prize and a full year supply of Onga product, while the runners-up received ₦300,000 and ₦200,000 respectively with product and culinary gifts.

Celebrating African storytelling

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Beyond the Cultural Night, ONGA also celebrated excellence on the AMVCA main stage by sponsoring major award categories.

The brand-sponsored categories, including Best Lead Actress, won by Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, and Best Indigenous Movie (West Africa), won by Lateef Adedimeji for his movie, Lisabi.

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The partnership reflected ONGA’s strong connection to African culture, storytelling, and creativity.

Food, showdown, and unforgettable moments

Let’s be honest, no party is complete without good food, and ONGA delivered exactly that. Guests enjoyed delicious plates of smoky Jollof rice and other tasty delicacies that quickly became conversation starters throughout the night.

The Onga photo/video booth was also an immersive experience as the guests posed for gram-worthy videos and photos. With appearances from Stan Nze and Harphsynarh, ONGA successfully blended food, entertainment, and community into one unforgettable celebration.

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From the flavours to the storytelling and shared cultural pride, ONGA proved at AMVCA 2026 that the true heartbeat of African celebration will always be the Taste of Home.