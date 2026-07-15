Governor Seyi Makinde calls on international human rights and United Nations to investigate Oriire abduction of SchoolChildren and Teachers

Governor Seyi Makinde calls on international human rights and United Nations to investigate Oriire abduction of SchoolChildren and Teachers

Oyo school kidnap: ‘We must know who was responsible’ — Makinde asks UN to investigate Oriire school abduction

Governor Seyi Makinde has asked the UN and international human rights bodies to investigate the Oriire school abduction, saying Nigerians deserve a full account of what happened.

Governor Seyi Makinde has called on the UN and international rights bodies to investigate the Oriire school abduction.

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He said Nigerians deserve to know who was responsible and whether there were institutional failures or collusion.

Makinde insisted the probe would strengthen public confidence rather than undermine Nigeria's institutions.

The Presidency and the Senate have opposed the governor's call, saying the matter should be handled by Nigerian authorities.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has called on the United Nations (UN) and international human rights and accountability bodies to conduct an independent investigation into the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area, saying Nigerians deserve to know exactly what happened before, during and after the 56-day ordeal.

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Makinde made the appeal in a statewide broadcast after the rescued pupils and teachers were reunited with their families at the Government House in Ibadan.

According to the governor, the circumstances surrounding the abduction and the eventual rescue were too serious to be examined only by domestic institutions.

Governor Seyi Makinde

“The Nigerian people therefore deserve a full, transparent and credible account of what happened, who was responsible, whether there were institutional failures, negligence or collusion at any level, and what measures must now be taken to ensure that no community is ever subjected to such a tragedy again,” Makinde said.

He argued that the incident warranted international scrutiny, adding that his request was not intended to undermine Nigeria's institutions but to strengthen public confidence in the search for truth and accountability.

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“The circumstances surrounding this abduction are sufficiently grave and unusual to warrant independent scrutiny beyond our domestic institutions,” he said.

Makinde called on international human rights and accountability mechanisms, including those within the United Nations system, to examine both the abduction and the circumstances surrounding the rescue operation.

The governor stressed that anyone found to have contributed to the incident, regardless of position or influence, should be held accountable.

“Such scrutiny is not intended to undermine our institutions. Rather, it is intended to reinforce public confidence that the truth will be established and that every person found responsible, regardless of office, influence or affiliation, will be held accountable.”

Makinde also clarified that responsibility for national security rests with the Federal Government and the security agencies under its control, saying his call for an international probe should not be interpreted as a criticism of their efforts. He had earlier commended President Bola Tinubu , the Nigerian Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, the police, Amotekun Corps and other security personnel involved in the rescue operation.

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Rescued Oyo pupils and teachers.

The governor's request has, however, generated controversy.

The Presidency criticised the proposal, describing it as unnecessary and politically motivated, while insisting that Nigeria's security agencies had handled the rescue professionally.

The Senate also rejected Makinde's call, maintaining that the Oriire school abduction is a domestic security matter that should be investigated by Nigerian authorities rather than international bodies.

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