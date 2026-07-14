Glo Dealers' Award 2026: Globacom splashes brand-new cars, premium prizes on top-performing partners

Globacom just reminded everyone why they are the grandmasters of rewarding loyalty, splashing an incredible array of brand-new cars and premium tech prizes on their top dealers at the 2026 Glo Dealers’ Award Ceremony.

The mega-celebration, which brought together heavy-hitter brand influencers like KieKie and Toyin Abraham, was a perfect blend of entertainment and corporate appreciation, culminating in several lucky partners driving home in crisp new 2026 Toyota Camrys, Corollas, and Kias for their massive roles in driving the telco's nationwide success.

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The prestigious event was hosted by renowned media personalities Gordon and Moet Abebe, who kept guests entertained throughout the evening. The celebration was further elevated by the presence of Globacom brand influencers KieKie and Toyin Abraham, whose appearances added excitement to the occasion.

Delivering the welcome address, Mr Abdul Razaq Ande, Divisional Retail Chief, welcomed guests and commended the unwavering dedication of Glo’s partners in driving the company’s continued success across the country.

Guests also received a comprehensive business update from Abishek Vora, Marketing Manager, who highlighted Globacom’s achievements over the past year and unveiled key innovations, including the introduction of Gloria, the company’s AI-powered Glo Café assistant, designed to enhance customer engagement and service delivery.

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The awards segment recognised top-performing retail and activation partners across multiple categories. In one of the evening’s highlights, Globacom rewarded exceptional performers with an impressive range of prizes, including brand-new Toyota vehicles, Kia Rio cars, Suzuki vehicles, premium televisions, and other valuable rewards.

Among the notable category winners, President Communications received a 2 Horsepower Inverter Standing Air Conditioner, while Dickson Telecommunications emerged as the Top E-Topper Partner.

Outstanding partners across various divisions were also recognised and rewarded with large-screen televisions in appreciation of their remarkable contributions throughout the year.

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In the National Activation Partners category, the winners were:

* Third Place: Divine Links Global Networks, Ekiti – brand-new Suzuki car * Second Place: Lamacom Continental Limited – brand-new Kia Rio * First Place: Demus Mayor Limited – Brand-new Toyota Corolla car

The evening’s highest honour, the Top National Partner Star Prize, was awarded to Demi Global Resources, which drove home a brand-new 2026 Toyota Camry in recognition of its outstanding performance and contribution to Globacom’s success nationwide.

In addition to these awards, fifteen other outstanding partners also drove home in brand-new vehicles, underscoring Globacom’s continued investment in recognising excellence and rewarding dedication.

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The event also celebrated style and elegance with a Best Dressed competition featuring representatives from Chikadef, Mnet, DoGood Communications, Bradis, Molindo Global Communications, Bako Teko, Retail Field, Benji Communications, Ozebi Communications, Olam Brothers Nigeria Enterprise, Ben Plus Communications, and other partner organisations. The representative from Benji Communications won the Best Dressed Male award, while the representative from Chikadef claimed the Best Dressed Female prize.

Guests were treated to electrifying live performances by Segun Johnson and Groove Band, whose energetic sets rounded off an evening of celebration, networking, and entertainment.

The 2026 Glo Dealers’ Award Ceremony once again demonstrated Globacom’s unwavering commitment to recognising excellence, fostering strong partnerships, and motivating its dealer network to continue delivering exceptional value to customers across Nigeria.