‘A billionaire dancing shamelessly for God’ — Odumodublvck hails Governor Adeleke’s Church praise session

The Osun State Governor took to the church pulpit to showcase his dancing steps as he led a praise session.

A video of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke dancing in church has gone viral online.

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The governor, famous for his infectious dance moves, wore a flowing white Agbada to church, where he was not sitting in front as a member but took to the pulpit to lead a praise session.

In the video posted on Instagram by his son and Afrobeats star B Red, Ademola Adeleke delighted churchgoers and Nigerians online with his famous dance moves. Among those taken by the Osun State governor's expressive moves was rapper Odumodublvk, who hailed him for "dancing shamelessly for God".

Odumodublvck hails Governor Adeleke’s Church praise session

In a series of comments, Odumodublvck expressed his admiration for Adeleke whom he described as a billionaire who is capable of abandoning his high social status to humble himself and dance for God.

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The rapper compared the governor's dance to how King David danced in the Bible and added that Jesus would be very pleased.

The comment section was also filled with admirers who were both delighted and amused by Adeleke's dance moves as he proved he could also join other famous members of the Adeleke family to pursue a music career.

The Osun State Governor, fondly called "the dancing governor", is known for not passing up an opportunity to show off his moves. B Red's viral post is accompanied by a caption hailing his father's strides in office and calling on the people of Osun State to vote him at the polls on August 15, 2026.

"August 15th, Osun, let’s show up strong!



My daddy, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, has worked tirelessly for the people of Osun, and the results speak for themselves. It’s time to come out in our numbers and support him for re-election.

We move accordingly

ACCORD



I’m already thanking God for the victory ahead because I believe the people know who has truly delivered.



God bless Osun State. See you all on August 15th."

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Governor Ademola Adeleke and his son B Red

As part of his plans to leverage his status as an Afrobeats star to promote his father's re-election bid, B Red recently announced a free music concert in Osogbo, which will feature performances from several top stars.