Actress Omotola Jalade’s daughter unveils mystery fiancé

Actress Omotola Jalade’s daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde, has unveiled her mystery fiancé after their intimate proposal.

Omotola Jalade’s daughter Meraiah Ekeinde has unveiled her mystery fiancé after their intimate proposal.

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Meraiah shared romantic moments from her engagement, including the candlelit dinner and proposal.

Friends and family have flooded Meraiah’s social media with congratulatory messages after her engagement.

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade’s daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde, has unveiled her fiancé and shared the heartfelt moment he asked her to be his wife.

The wedding proposal was a chic and intimate affair, with the couple dressed in matching all-white outfits that complemented the theme.

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The romantic setting featured several lights and flower petals scattered across the venue as Meraiah’s fiancé got down on one knee and proposed to her.

Although Meraiah was no stranger to the relationship they shared, she appeared visibly moved and surprised by the moment.

The excited bride-to-be smiled as she displayed her engagement ring and took in the significance of the occasion.

The moment was followed by the display a short video collage that captured different moments the couple had shared.

Just when it seemed the celebration was over, a candlelit dinner followed, adding to the intimate atmosphere.

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Meraiah, who basked in the memories of the special day with her followers, wrote, “Where do I even start?”

She had earlier announced her engagement to her lover in a simple black-and-white video that sparked excitement among her followers.

Friends and family have since flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.