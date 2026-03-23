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Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of OnlyFans, the world’s most used adult creator platform, dies at 43
Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43.
The company's spokesperson confirmed his passing in a chat with Variety, saying he “passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” and asked for privacy for his family.
Radvinsky, who was born in Ukraine and raised in Chicago, acquired OnlyFans in 2018 from its UK-based founders.
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At the time, the platform was still growing. But under his ownership, it quickly transformed into one of the most profitable and widely used creator platforms in the world.
Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has died at 43 after a battle with cancer.— Variety (@Variety) March 23, 2026
“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky,” an OnlyFans spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. His family… pic.twitter.com/xJetAcTZmU
OnlyFans particularly became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic when lockdowns pushed millions of people online.
Many turned to digital content creation for income, which helped OnlyFans become popular world wide.
Within three years of the acquisition, Radvinsky had joined the ranks of billionaires, as the platform’s earnings soared.
How OnlyFans changed the creator economy
Launched in 2016, OnlyFans allows creators to share content with subscribers who pay monthly fees or send tips.
While the platform hosts a wide range of content, from fitness and lifestyle to cooking, it is best known for adult content and its direct-to-fan monetisation model.
Creators can earn money through:
Subscriptions
Pay-per-view content
Tips and donations
Personalised content requests
OnlyFans takes a 20% commission on all earnings, a model that has generated significant revenue for the company.
Radvinsky held a degree in economics from Northwestern University. Beyond OnlyFans, he invested in several tech ventures through his Florida-based firm, Leo.com.
The company also noted that he supported various philanthropic projects globally, although further details were not disclosed.
What Happens Next?
OnlyFans has played a major role in reshaping how creators earn money online. Radvinsky’s death raises questions about the future leadership and direction of OnlyFans.
While the company has not announced any immediate leadership changes, his influence on the creator economy, and the broader digital landscape, is expected to endure.