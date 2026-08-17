‘Nigerian politics is evil’ — Davido explains why he will never run for office

Davido has described the Nigerian political scene as evil, saying he wants no part in it

Davido has described the Nigerian political scene as evil, saying he wants no part in it

The Afrobeats superstar doesn't speak favourably of Nigerian politics despite finding himself playing an active role in Adeleke's family political machinery.

Afrobeats superstar Davido has described the Nigerian political scene as evil, saying he wants no part in it.

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Davido revealed that the role he played in his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, re-election was a personal decision.

The singer also had strong words for the opposition All Progressive Congress, whose style of politics he describes as ruthless and disgusting.

Davido's name has popped up in Nigeria's political circles during the hotly contested Osun State Gubernatorial elections, where he actively campaigned for his uncle and incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke.

At the election held on August 15, 2026, the leading opposition candidate, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressive Congress, lost to the incumbent, Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, who won with 511,067 votes to Oyebamiji's 411,815.

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In a lengthy post on X, APC's national youth leader, Dayo Israel, weighed in on his party's loss, citing several reasons, including the youthfulness and energy that Afrobeats superstar Davido brought to Governor Adeleke's campaign. According to Israel, Davido led youth mobilisation by using his influence, digital reach, and credibility to connect the campaign to a young generation. The APC youth leader also claimed that Davido brought artists, influencers, and young voices into the process.

APC Youth Leader Dayo Israel

"The third defining figure is David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.



Davido did not treat his role as symbolic. He was placed at the centre of youth mobilisation and used his influence, networks, music, digital reach and personal credibility to connect the campaign to a generation.



He brought artistes, influencers and young voices into the process. Alongside emerging political and professional actors such as Pelumi Olajengbesi, he helped give the campaign a youthful, energetic and culturally resonant face.



While the opposition deliberately activated its most recognisable young figures, our party largely relied on a structure dominated by governors, senators and former office holders. These leaders are important, but we must ask a hard question: how many young Nigerians do they genuinely inspire, mobilise or emotionally connect with?



Who are the Davidos in the APC?"

*OSUN HAS SPOKEN: THE BITTER TRUTH APC MUST HEAR BEFORE 2027*



By Dr. Dayo Israel

_National Youth Leader, All Progressives Congress_



The Osun governorship election has been won and lost. Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party has been declared re elected with 511,067… — The Dayo Israel™ (@dayoisrael) August 16, 2026

Davido, however, did not agree with Dayo Israel's submission that he brought people to the campaign. The musician stated that he supported his family on his own with no backing or protection. During the election, the multi-award-winning star deployed his social media pages by drawing attention to the electoral process and scrutinising the activities of INEC and the security forces. Davido, replying to Israel, accused the APC of being ruthless and said it reflects the evil nature of Nigerian politics, which he doesn't want to be a part of.

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Davido with his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke

"I brought no one ! No one defended me ! I backed my family on my own !! You guys r ruthless n disgusting! Eeewwww ! I have done my job ! Nigerian politics is evil AND I DONT WANT TO BE A PART OF IT TILL GOD HELPS US!"

I brought no one ! No one defended me ! I backed my family on my own !! You guys r ruthless n disgusting! Eeewwww ! I have done my job ! Nigerian politics is evil AND I DONT WANT TO BE A PART OF IT TILL GOD HELPS US ! https://t.co/MCDyPzITk3 — Davido (@davido) August 17, 2026

Davido's assessment of the Nigerian political scene can be considered an insider's perspective, considering his family's rich political history, especially in Osun State, where they are among the most popular and powerful.