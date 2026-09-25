Olu of Warri’s wife explains why the monarch will not marry another woman

Olu of Warri’s wife explains why the monarch will not marry another woman

Olu of Warri’s wife explains why the monarch will not marry another woman

Olori Atuwase, wife of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has revealed why the monarch is unlikely to embrace polygamy.

Olori Atuwase reveals why Olu of Warri will not take another wife

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Olu of Warri’s wife explains why she often covers her hair with a scarf

Olori Atuwase shares her vision for children and education in the Niger Delta

The queen, who spoke with BBC Pidgin, said she and her husband have taken a firm position against polygamy and that the monarch is not expected to change his mind.

“His Majesty cannot change his mind about polygamy. Personally, I am like three women, so I am OK for him,” she explained.

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Beyond her position as the monarch’s wife, Olori Atuwase said she genuinely admires him as a person and takes pride in seeing his achievements recognised by people around the world.

“The thing I like the most about being married to the Olu of Warri is that I get to witness the world celebrate his genius and his swag.

“When the world celebrates him, it gives me joy. I am extremely proud of him as a human being, and to see that it is validated by society gives me much joy. On the other hand, he is so busy and sometimes, it’s difficult for him to share that time with all the duties he has, but we are learning to navigate it. Sometimes, I want him all to myself.”

On her personal style, Olori Atuwase said her position as queen does not prevent her from dressing according to her preference.

“I dress how I like. Most people ask me why I cover my hair. I see my turban as my crown so whenever I am in queen mode, I like to cover my hair just to give respect to the office I occupy. It does not restrict my style at all.”

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She also spoke about her responsibilities as the mother of the kingdom and her hopes for the future of the Niger Delta.

Olori Atuwase said she is particularly concerned about the younger generation and believes quality education can play an important role in creating a better future for children across the region.

According to her, education should not be limited to classroom learning or academic qualifications but should also consider the environment in which children grow and develop.