BBNaija Pepper Dem's Khafi marks six years of marriage to Gedoni, reflects on highs and lows

BBNaija's Khafi and Gedoni mark six years of marriage as Khafi reflects on their relationship, faith, challenges and the journey since meeting on the show.

BBNaija Pepper Dem couple Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata have marked six years of marriage.

Khafi reflected on the highs and lows of their relationship, saying their faith has helped keep them together.

The couple met on BBNaija in 2019, married in 2020 and have since welcomed two children.

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Former Big Brother Naija housemates Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata have marked six years of marriage, with Khafi sharing a lengthy tribute to her husband on Instagram.

In the post shared Thursday, Khafi reflected on the highs and lows of their marriage, writing that the couple had loved, fought, laughed and cried through the years, crediting their faith for holding them together.

She admitted she still feels hesitant discussing marriage publicly, saying she doesn't consider herself an expert compared to couples decades into their unions, but called it one of her favourite subjects nonetheless.

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She went on to thank Gedoni directly, describing him as patient and tolerant, and referred to him as her "own Emmanuel," using the biblical term for "God with me." She closed the post wishing for their marriage to reach "100 years."

Khafi and Gedoni met on the 2019 "Pepper Dem" edition of Big Brother Naija, where their on-screen relationship became one of the season's most talked-about storylines. Gedoni proposed in December 2019 during a trip to Cape Verde, though their planned April 2020 wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple eventually married in a court ceremony at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry in Lagos on 24 September 2020, later followed by a traditional ceremony.

Khafi and Gedoni

Since then, the couple have welcomed two children together and have continued to document milestones in their relationship online, including past anniversaries and family updates.

Khafi, a former London-based police officer originally from Ekiti State, and Gedoni, a fashion entrepreneur, remain among a small number of Big Brother Naija couples, alongside Bam Bam and Teddy A, who married after meeting on the show.

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