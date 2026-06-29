LASTMA says its new toll-free hotline will improve emergency response and public accountability.

LASTMA says its new toll-free hotline will improve emergency response and public accountability.

Save this number: LASTMA introduces new hotline to report officials' misconduct, traffic emergencies

According to a statement released by the agency on Sunday, the short code replaces LASTMA's previous service line and is designed to make reporting faster and more accessible for road users across the state.

LASTMA has launched a new toll-free hotline, 3367, replacing its previous service line for Lagos residents.

The number can be used to report traffic emergencies, including accidents, broken-down vehicles, blocked roads and stranded tankers.

Residents can also report misconduct by LASTMA officials, with the agency promising confidential handling of complaints.

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The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has launched a new toll-free hotline, 3367, giving residents a direct line to report traffic emergencies and raise complaints about the agency's own personnel.

According to a statement released by the agency on Sunday, the short code replaces LASTMA's previous service line and is designed to make reporting faster and more accessible for road users across the state.

The number can be used to report traffic emergencies, including broken-down vehicles

The hotline works across MTN, 9mobile and Glo networks, and residents will not be charged for calls placed to it.

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LASTMA says the line is built to handle a range of emergencies, including vehicle breakdowns, road crashes, blocked roads, disabled articulated vehicles and stranded tankers.

Beyond emergencies, the agency confirmed that the hotline will also serve as a feedback channel for residents to flag the conduct of LASTMA officials while on duty, opening a direct route for the public to report misconduct or unprofessional behaviour from personnel.

An illustrative photo of LASTMA officers armwrestling a commercial bus driver.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said the initiative is part of a broader push to modernise traffic management in the state.

"The inauguration of the 3367 Toll-Free Short-Code Hotline represents another monumental stride towards institutionalising a safer, more efficient and highly responsive transportation ecosystem across Lagos State," he said.

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He added that the hotline gives residents "a direct, convenient and cost-free channel" to report incidents requiring urgent attention.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki

Bakare-Oki said Lagos' continued growth as a major urban centre made it necessary for the agency to adopt more responsive, technology-driven systems.

On the complaints process, the LASTMA boss assured residents that reports submitted through the hotline would be treated with confidentiality and forwarded to the relevant units for action.

"All reports received through the platform would be treated with utmost professionalism, confidentiality and diligence, while being transmitted to the appropriate operational units for immediate action," he said.

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A typical busy day in Lagos.

The agency also confirmed that callers will be able to speak with hotline operators in English, Yoruba and Pidgin English, a move it said was meant to remove language barriers and widen public participation.