Malik Chandler was arrested after allegedly posing as his 11-year-old daughter on TikTok to lure a man accused of sexually abusing her back to the family's Ohio home

Malik Chandler was arrested after allegedly posing as his 11-year-old daughter on TikTok to lure a man accused of sexually abusing her back to the family's Ohio home

Father arrested after allegedly posing as 11-year-old daughter on TikTok to lure man accused of sexually assaulting her home

An Ohio father was arrested after allegedly posing as his 11-year-old daughter on TikTok to lure her accused rapist to the family's home, where he shot the 20-year-old man. The suspect has since been indicted on multiple child sexual abuse charges.

An Ohio father allegedly posed as his 11-year-old daughter on TikTok to lure a man accused of raping her back to their home before shooting him twice.

The father, Malik Chandler, has been charged with felony assault and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The accused, Diego Montoya Gonzalez, has been indicted on rape, child sexual abuse material and obstruction charges, and has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say the investigation began after the girl's mother found an alleged assault video on her daughter's phone, leading to both criminal cases.

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An Ohio father is now facing a felony assault charge after allegedly pretending to be his 11-year-old daughter on TikTok to lure the man accused of sexually assaulting her back to the family's home before shooting him.

The incident happened in Grove City, Ohio, after the girl's mother reportedly discovered a disturbing video on her daughter's phone showing the alleged sexual assault. Prosecutors said the discovery led to a chain of events that has now landed both men in separate criminal cases.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Malik Chandler logged into TikTok and posed as his daughter to contact 20-year-old Diego Montoya Gonzalez, who later showed up at the family's home.

Authorities said Chandler then shot Gonzalez twice.

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Police responded to the scene and found Gonzalez sitting in a chair with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for treatment.

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Father says he never planned to shoot

The investigation began after the girl's mother reportedly found a disturbing video on her daughter's phone and alerted authorities, according to prosecutors

During questioning, Chandler told investigators that his original plan was not to kill or seriously injure Gonzalez.

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According to court documents, he intended to beat him up, hold him until police arrived and then hand him over to authorities.

However, Chandler claimed he believed Gonzalez was reaching for a gun, prompting him to grab a firearm from the kitchen counter and open fire.

Following the incident, prosecutors charged Chandler with felony assault. A judge later set his bond at $100,000.

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Man accused of raping child now faces multiple felony charges

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The case has drawn widespread attention after both the father and the accused now face separate criminal proceedings in Franklin County, Ohio.

While Chandler is facing charges over the shooting, prosecutors have also filed serious charges against Gonzalez.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted the 20-year-old on:

Five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor

Two counts of rape

One count of obstruction of official business

Court records show Gonzalez pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

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Prosecutors also alleged they found multiple videos showing the sexual abuse of children on his phone. One of the clips reportedly involved an infant or toddler.

The criminal investigation began on July 15 after the girl's mother contacted authorities upon discovering what prosecutors described as a video appearing to show sexual conduct involving her daughter.

The following day, prosecutors said Chandler allegedly posed as his daughter on TikTok and invited Gonzalez back to the house, where the shooting occurred.

As part of his bail conditions, Gonzalez has been ordered to have no contact with the girl or her family. He is also prohibited from using the internet except for work-related purposes if released from custody.

A judge set a $20,000 recognizance bond alongside a $50,000 cash bond in Gonzalez's case.

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The shooting has sparked mixed reactions online and within the local community.

One neighbour told WSYX she understood the father's emotional reaction, even though she did not support taking the law into his own hands.

"I can see why he went after him," she said. "I'm not saying it's right, but that at least makes some sense. It wasn't a senseless thing."