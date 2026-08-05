A woman was rescued by local boat operators after she reportedly jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from Carter Bridge in Lagos

A woman was rescued by local boat operators after she reportedly jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from Carter Bridge in Lagos

WATCH: Panic on Carter Bridge as woman jumps into Lagos lagoon, what happened next leaves bystanders stunned

Woman rescued after reportedly jumping into the Lagos Lagoon from Carter Bridge in Lagos as a viral video sparks reactions and concern from Nigerians on social media.

A woman was rescued by local boat operators after reportedly jumping into the Lagos Lagoon from Carter Bridge.

A viral video showed her sitting inside a canoe after being pulled from the water.

Passers-by and social media users reacted with concern, sharing different views on the incident.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what led to the incident or the woman's condition after the rescue.

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A dramatic scene played out in Lagos on Tuesday after a woman was rescued by local boat operators when she reportedly jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Idumota end of the Carter Bridge.

A video of the incident, shared on X by user #ChuksErice, has since gone viral, showing the woman sitting quietly inside a wooden canoe moments after she was pulled out of the water.

The footage captured one of the local boat operators paddling the canoe away from the bridge while the woman, who appeared visibly shaken and disoriented, remained seated.

Panic as Woman Jumps Into Lagoon Near Idumota-Carter Bridge in Lagos, But Was Rescued by Local Boat Operators pic.twitter.com/KP2dval9w3 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 4, 2026

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People who gathered on the bridge reacted with shock, with many trying to make sense of what could have led to the incident.

A woman speaking in Yoruba was heard asking, "What were you thinking to that extent?"

Another bystander said, "I can never kill myself because of thinking," while someone nearby replied, "Pray to never be in that position."

As of the time of filing this report, authorities had not released any official information on what happened before the incident or the woman's condition after she was rescued.

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The viral video has also triggered conversations online, with many Nigerians expressing concern about the woman's wellbeing and the emotional challenges people may be facing silently.

Reacting to the clip, X user James JERRY questioned why the woman appeared to be sitting alone in the canoe after the rescue.

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"But why is she alone? What if she jumps again? The man is paddling his canoe, who will help out, then?" he wrote.

Another user, Kingkosec, shared mixed feelings about the incident, writing:

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"Worst and best thing that can happen to anyone is to be rescued like her. Worst for not fulfilling your wish, best that you will still live again."