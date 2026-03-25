Brazilian mother cleared of murder after killing boyfriend to stop abuse of her daughter

A Brazilian mother has been acquitted after killing her boyfriend accused of assaulting her daughter, sparking global debate.

A court in Brazil has acquitted a woman who killed her boyfriend after discovering he was allegedly attempting to assault her young daughter, in a case that has sparked strong emotional reactions and global debate.

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The woman, identified as Erica Pereira da Silveria Vicente, had been on trial for the killing of her boyfriend, Everton Amaro de Silva. The incident occurred in Minas Gerais, where she reportedly became suspicious after finding disturbing messages exchanged between the man and her 11-year-old daughter.

According to reports, her fears were confirmed when she allegedly caught him in the act of attempting to assault the child. In response, she took matters into her own hands, leading to his death. Prosecutors argued that the act was premeditated, claiming she had drugged him before carrying out the attack.

The case drew further attention due to the severity of the aftermath, with authorities alleging that the body was mutilated and later burned. These details formed part of the prosecution’s argument that the killing went beyond self-defence.

However, during the trial, the defence maintained that her actions were driven by an urgent need to protect her daughter from immediate harm. After hearing the case, the jury delivered a not guilty verdict, clearing her of murder and related charges after just one day of deliberation.

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Before the ruling, Vicente had already spent about a year in detention awaiting trial. Her acquittal has since led to widespread reactions, with many expressing sympathy and viewing her as a mother who acted out of instinct to defend her child. Others, however, have raised concerns about the implications of taking the law into one’s own hands, even in extreme situations.

The case has reignited conversations around parental protection, justice, and the limits of self-defence. It also highlights the difficult decisions individuals may face in moments of crisis, particularly when the safety of a child is involved.