Nigerian creative production company, OGWA Studios, is set to take its HIV awareness campaign to five universities across the country ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1, 2026.

The HIV awareness campaign will feature five university screenings and digital initiatives ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1, 2026.

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Prosper Light's short film, 'BI30: The Courage to Know,' explores how childhood trauma, shame and stigma can influence decisions about HIV testing.

The film production company projects a direct reach of more than 20,000 people through its planned campus screenings and digital awareness activities.

The youth-led campaign will feature five planned university screenings and digital awareness initiatives designed to encourage young people to engage in conversations about HIV testing, stigma, and the emotional barriers that can make seeking answers difficult.

At the centre of the campaign is 'BI30: The Courage to Know,' an upcoming short film written and directed by Prosper Light. The film explores the relationship between childhood experiences, fear and the decision to get tested for HIV through the story of Ehi, a 30-year-old man who decides to confront a fear he has carried since childhood.

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Starring Durotimi Okutagidi as Ehi and Adeola Awodein as a counsellor, the film unfolds during an intimate counselling session that examines how trauma and shame can influence a person's attitude towards HIV testing.

Rather than approach the subject as a conventional public service announcement, *BI30* uses a personal story to explore the emotional realities behind HIV-related fears and the stigma that can discourage people from seeking information and support.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, Light, founder of OGWA Studios, said he wanted to explore the human experiences that often go unnoticed in public health conversations.

“I wanted to tell a story that looks beyond HIV as a health issue and considers the person living with the fear surrounding it. Sometimes, we focus so much on the information people need that we overlook the emotions, experiences and personal histories that make it difficult for them to seek answers. With BI30, I wanted to create space for that human experience,” he said.

The campaign will include a proposed engagement at the University of Lagos and four other universities, alongside digital activities designed to extend the conversation beyond the screenings.

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According to the studio, the initiative is expected to reach more than 20,000 people directly, with digital engagement projected to take the campaign's message to a wider audience.

Through the initiative, OGWA Studios hopes to encourage young people to confront misconceptions about HIV, understand the importance of testing and create more supportive environments for conversations about sexual health.

The project also reflects the studio's broader commitment to socially relevant storytelling and the use of film to explore issues that affect everyday lives.