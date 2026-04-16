Nigeria’s domestic skies face a total shutdown on April 20 as airline operators say they can no longer absorb the ₦3,300/litre cost of aviation fuel.

Nigeria’s domestic skies face a total shutdown on April 20 as airline operators say they can no longer absorb the ₦3,300/litre cost of aviation fuel.

No fuel relief, no flights from April 20, airline operators threaten shutdown as jet fuel hits ₦3,300

The Nigerian aviation industry faces a looming crisis as the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) warns of potential nationwide flight suspensions due to the dramatic rise in aviation fuel prices.

Jet A1 fuel price has jumped over 300%, hitting ₦3,300 per litre by mid-April 2026.

Aviation fuel now makes up over 40% of airline operating costs, putting carriers under heavy pressure.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) warn flights may be suspended from April 20 without urgent intervention.

The crisis could disrupt tourism, business travel, cargo movement, and domestic flights nationwide.

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Nigeria’s aviation sector is staring down a major disruption, as the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) warn that domestic flights could be suspended nationwide from April 20, 2026, if the soaring cost of aviation fuel is not addressed.

At the centre of the crisis is the price of Jet A1 fuel, which has climbed sharply from about ₦900 per litre in February to roughly ₦3,300 per litre by mid-April. For airlines already operating on tight margins, that spike is proving difficult—if not impossible—to absorb.

Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON)

The AON has described the increase as “astronomical and unsustainable,” noting that fuel alone now accounts for over 40% of airlines’ operating costs. According to the operators, the situation is no longer hypothetical. Some carriers have already grounded operations, and others may soon follow.

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Industry insiders say the pace of the increase—more than 300% in a matter of weeks—has left airlines with very few options. While fuel price volatility is not new in aviation, the current surge has pushed operators to what many describe as a breaking point.

If nothing changes in the coming days, passengers across the country could begin to see widespread disruptions—flight cancellations, fewer available seats, and, inevitably, higher ticket prices.

The consequences are likely to go far beyond just travelers. Nigeria's tourism industry, which really depends on easy air travel, could suffer if people can't move freely around the country. Business travel is also in danger, and companies might find it hard to keep their connections going and make it to important meetings.

There are worries about moving goods too. Airlines are crucial for transporting items, especially those that can spoil quickly, and any drop in flights could mess up supply chains and disrupt trade schedules.

Domestic carriers face an existential threat as jet fuel costs now consume over 40% of total revenue.

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READ ALSO: Why Plane Tickets in Nigeria Are So Expensive and Why They Are Not Getting Cheaper Anytime Soon

The AON is now asking the federal government and fuel suppliers to step in quickly. Some of the ideas being floated include controlling fuel prices and offering specific subsidies to help airlines stay operational.

If nothing is done, airline operators warn they might have no choice but to take serious action, like cancelling flights entirely or reducing routes that aren't making enough money.

This situation also highlights the bigger problem of constantly changing fuel prices in Nigeria. Prices going up and down all the time affect many areas, but in aviation—where fuel is a huge expense—the impact is especially tough.

From ₦900 to ₦3,300: The 300% increase in aviation fuel prices has pushed airlines to a breaking point.

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