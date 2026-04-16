Ogun West and the Dada Question: Growing calls for Dada’s 2027 Senate comeback

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As political conversations gradually gain momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, a familiar name is steadily returning to the centre of discourse across Ogun West Senatorial District, that of Distinguished Senator Gbolahan Joseph Dada.

What is emerging is not a sudden political wave but a growing consensus among stakeholders, party actors, and grassroots voices that Ogun West may once again require a blend of experience, technical competence, and tested leadership at the level of the National Assembly of Nigeria.

During his previous service in the 8th Senate, Senator Dada distinguished himself through a calm but firm approach to legislative duties, particularly in his role as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, where he contributed to strengthening oversight mechanisms around public expenditure and accountability.

His reputation was further shaped by his strong background in banking technology and financial systems, which informed his consistent advocacy for modernising Nigeria’s revenue architecture, including the automation of tax processes and broader reforms aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and fiscal discipline.

Within political and party circles in the All Progressives Congress, there is a growing acknowledgement that such technocratic depth is increasingly relevant in today’s governance environment.

As one party stakeholder in Ogun West noted, “At this stage of our development, Ogun West needs someone who understands governance beyond politics; Senator Dada brings that rare combination of experience and technical capacity.”

From the grassroots, sentiment appears to be aligning in the same direction, though expressed in practical terms. A community leader in Yewa South observed that, “People are beginning to realise that representation is not about noise but about results, and when we had Senator Dada, we saw a level of understanding of how the system works at the national level.”

Similarly, a trader in Ado-Odo/Ota stated, “What matters most to us is development and effective representation. If he returns with stronger engagement and presence, many people here are ready to support him because experience does count when decisions are being made in Abuja.”

These views reflect a gradual but noticeable shift in political thinking within Ogun West—one that increasingly prioritises capacity over sentiment and delivery over rhetoric.

The 2019 electoral outcome, while a setback, is now often viewed by observers not as a rejection of competence but as a reminder of the evolving dynamics of Nigerian electoral politics, where grassroots mobilisation and visibility play a decisive role alongside policy expertise.

As the 2027 political cycle approaches, stakeholders argue that Ogun West stands at a strategic crossroads. The choice, they say, is not merely about political preference but about selecting a representative capable of navigating the growing complexity of national governance while maintaining strong constituency linkage.

In this emerging narrative, Senator Gbolahan Joseph Dada is increasingly being repositioned as a figure whose blend of legislative experience, private sector expertise, and policy orientation aligns with the current demands of representation.

As one political observer succinctly summarised the sentiment, “Ogun West is not just looking for a senator; it is looking for a voice that understands both Abuja and the realities back home.”

In that evolving conversation, the call for Senator Dada’s 2027 Senate comeback is not only growing—it is becoming more structured, more deliberate, and increasingly difficult to ignore.

By Kunle Adigun



A political editor with Excel News Magazine.