Ogun Govt suspends monarch, orders him to vacate palace over political activities

The Ogun State Government has suspended Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area, and ordered him to vacate his palace over involvement in partisan political activities.

Ogun State suspends Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, over alleged partisan political activities.

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Nigerians question whether the Ogun State Government has the legal authority to suspend a sitting monarch and order him to vacate his palace.

Ogun government says the monarch’s alleged political activities could undermine the traditional institution and threaten peaceful coexistence in the Iselu Kingdom.

The decision was conveyed in a letter dated October 20, 2026, signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat.

According to the letter, the council acted following several complaints about the traditional ruler’s conduct, particularly his involvement in overtly partisan political activities, some of which were reportedly publicised by him.

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The government said partisan politics was contrary to customary law and prohibited by statute. It warned that such conduct could undermine the dignity of the traditional institution and threaten peaceful coexistence among subjects with different political affiliations.

“The government noted that partisan politics was contrary to customary law and prohibited by statute, warning that such conduct could undermine the dignity of the traditional institution and threaten peaceful coexistence among subjects with different political affiliations.

“It said the suspension was in the interest of peace, order and good governance in Ogun State, particularly in Iselu Kingdom, while the allegations were subjected to an official and detailed review."

It added that the suspension was in the interest of peace, order and good governance in Ogun State, particularly in Iselu Kingdom, while the allegations underwent an official and detailed review.

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As part of the suspension, Oba Akinyemi has been ordered to vacate the palace and stay away for the duration of the suspension. He has also been barred from presenting himself as or claiming recognition as the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom.

The government further prohibited him from wearing or using any crown, beaded or otherwise, ileke, beaded staff, irukere or other items associated with the office of an Oba throughout the suspension.