Ogun Senator Yayi reveals he intended to appoint late actor Ogogo to his cabinet if elected governor

Senator Yayi Adeola reveals he planned to appoint late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo as Ogun Culture and Tourism adviser if elected governor.

Yayi said he planned to appoint late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo as Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism if elected Ogun governor.

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The senator described Ogogo as a cultural figure with deep knowledge of Yoruba heritage and entertainment.

Yayi supported Ogogo during his cancer treatment and said he did everything possible to help him receive care.

Ogogo’s death sparked tributes across Nollywood, with many praising his contribution to Yoruba cinema.

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has revealed that late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, better known as Ogogo , was part of his plans for Ogun State if he becomes governor in 2027.

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Yayi said he had planned to appoint Ogogo as his Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism because of the actor’s knowledge of Yoruba heritage, entertainment and cultural preservation.

The senator, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ogun State, disclosed this during a condolence visit to Ogogo’s family in Ilaro, Ogun State.

According to reports, Yayi described Ogogo as more than an actor, saying he saw him as someone who could contribute to promoting Ogun’s cultural identity and tourism potential.

“I told God that if it is destined for me to be governor, my elder brother Ogogo will be my Special Adviser on Tourism and Culture. My plan was he will be a Special Adviser that is a cabinet member,” Yayi said.

Yayi added that Ogogo’s decades of experience in Yoruba cinema and his understanding of the state’s traditions made him suitable for the role.

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Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi

The revelation comes after Yayi supported Ogogo during his battle with cancer . Reports said the senator was among those who assisted the actor’s family with his medical treatment and efforts to access care before his death.

Speaking about Ogogo’s final days, Yayi said he and his wife stood by the actor and his family, doing what they could to support his treatment.

“We stood closely with him and his family, supporting his treatment and doing everything humanly possible to ensure he got the necessary medical care,” he said.

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Ogogo, a veteran Yoruba actor, was one of Nollywood’s respected figures, with a career spanning several decades. He became known for his roles in Yoruba-language films and was regarded as one of the actors who helped shape the growth of the Yoruba film industry.

His death triggered tributes from colleagues, fans and public figures, who praised his contribution to Nigerian cinema and cultural preservation.