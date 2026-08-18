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Ogogo’s daughter seeks urgent medical, herbal cure as actor battles stage four cancer, can’t fly abroad

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 10:15 - 18 August 2026
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Veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo
Veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, is battling stage four cancer, his daughter, Taiwo, has revealed, as she pleaded for urgent help to save her father.
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  • Veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, is battling stage four cancer

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  • Ogogo’s daughter has appealed for urgent medical or herbal treatment, saying hospitals have refused to treat him.

  • The actor has an Indian visa but has been declared unfit to fly abroad for treatment.

In a late night post on Monday, Taiwo appealed to medical experts and anyone with the knowledge or expertise to treat the actor, stressing that the family is not seeking financial assistance.

According to her, her father remains determined to survive despite the severity of his condition, but hospitals have reportedly refused to treat him.

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“Hello everybody, good evening. I am here to ask for help for help for my daddy. He has cancer and it’s really bad and the hospitals are refusing to treat him. At least, give this man a chance. Nobody wants to do anything. We are not here to ask for money but please if you know somebody who can. He has a strong will to live. If you see him, you can’t know that something that bad is wrong with him.”

She also acknowledged the support of Senator Adeola Yayi, who she said has helped the family with medical bills.

“I will really like to appreciate Senator Yayi, he’s been the one helping us foot our bills. What I’m here for is that if you can treat my dad weather by medical or herbal means, pls help. I don’t want my daddy to die pls. He’s saying he doesn’t want to die.”

Taiwo later disclosed that her father has an Indian visa but has been declared unfit to fly, making it difficult for the family to seek treatment abroad.

“His Indian visa came out but he's not fit to fly... so if you have anyone that can help us please. Sen Adeola Yayi is ready and he's been the one helping us financially. All we need is someone that can treat him.”

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Hassan is one of the respected veterans of the Nigerian film industry, with a career spanning decades. He is particularly known for his work in Yoruba-language cinema and has featured in numerous films while also building a reputation as an actor, filmmaker and theatre practitioner.

The actor, who has remained active in the industry for years, is widely recognised by his stage name, Ogogo, and has earned a strong following among Yoruba movie audiences.

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