Could your spending habits be the reason you never have enough money?

The truth about living in this part of the world is that you are permanently slightly in debt. Before salary lands, you have already mapped out where it is going. First, you settle the debt you owe your stomach and restock the house. Then the light bill. Then the other bills lined up behind it. Most months, the salary finishes before it even arrives.

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Rent season is even worse. Your landlord is breathing down your neck with a 30% increase, the alarm in your head starts ringing, and you are borrowing from a friend to complete the payment. Then black tax comes like a thief in the night, not considerate of whatever you already have piled up in front of you. Some months it takes 20% of your income before you have touched anything for yourself.

So no, it is not all your fault. But here is what you can do better.

Go back to your drawing board and look at how you actually spent money last month. The Uber you took every morning because the bus queue looked long. The takeout at that semi-expensive spot where you are now the most loved customer. The ‘small small’ spending that never feels like anything major. Add it up, and you will find your savings hiding right there.

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That part is yours to control. Start by picking a model and staying true to it. 50/30/20, 60/30/10, 70/20/10, whatever fits your current financial standing. The biggest cut covers needs, food and transport. The middle cut covers wants and emergencies. The last cut goes to savings. Rainy days will come, money will be scarce, and the only thing that will save you is what you set aside.

This is where the DigitvantPay app comes in. Flexible savings, no pressure, great interest. Colo-Get, the locked plan, pays up to 25% interest a year. Colo-Flex, the flexible one, pays up to 18%. Interest accrues daily and is credited at maturity, and before you commit a single naira, the app shows you exactly what your money will earn.

You also do not have to lock your funds away for a whole year. Decide the amount, pick your start date and your maturity date, choose whether to save daily, weekly or monthly, then let it sit and watch the interest drop every morning. Save towards rent and still come out with enough to treat yourself to a nice meal, buy your niece a gift like the rich aunty or uncle that you are, and have a little extra to throw around.

So quit believing the lie that your funds are too tied up to save. Your savings journey is one skipped inDrive trip and one skipped takeout away. Take danfo today, enjoy the breeze and the gist; you will love it. Cook at home this week; your pots miss you.

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Download the DigitvantPay app and start saving today.