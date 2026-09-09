FG finally pays lecturers’ ‘tools money’ after months of waiting

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announces the release of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance for academic staff during the inauguration of the Ministerial Committee on Accreditation

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announces the release of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance for academic staff during the inauguration of the Ministerial Committee on Accreditation

The Federal Government has released the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) for lecturers in federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education from January to August 2026.

FG has released the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) for academic staff in federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

The payment covers the period between January and August 2026 under the 2025 FG-ASUU agreement.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa said institutions have been notified to begin payment to eligible lecturers.

Payment for non-academic staff is also being processed and may be released in the coming weeks.

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After months of waiting, lecturers in Nigeria’s federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education can now look forward to receiving their academic tools allowance.

The Federal Government has announced the release of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) for academic staff covering January to August 2026.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced the development on Wednesday while inaugurating the Ministerial Committee on Accreditation.

CATA is an allowance designed to help lecturers get the tools and materials they need for teaching, research and other academic activities.

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Lecturers across federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education awaited the release of their academic tools allowance for months.

According to the minister, the payment is part of the government’s commitment to implementing the 2025 agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Alausa said, “The Office of the Minister of Education is happy to announce that the full CATA payment has now been released by the Federal Government from January to August 2026 to all universities, all polytechnics and colleges of education.”

He added that the affected institutions had already been informed to begin paying academic staff.

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“All these institutions should have received notification to start paying CATA to all academic staff,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that non-academic staff members would receive their own payments, noting that the process was already underway.

“And also, the payment to non-academic staff, we’re hoping that these funds will be made available, hopefully, in the next few weeks,” Alausa said.

The Federal Government committed to implementing the 2025 agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

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The announcement comes as part of the government’s broader efforts to improve welfare for workers in Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

Alausa said the payment shows President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving the condition of both academic and non-academic staff.

“This is another indication of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to our academic and non-academic staff. President Bola Tinubu made a commitment to ensuring that the quality and welfare of our staff are prioritised. He has prioritised the welfare of our staff,” he said.

Beyond staff allowances, the minister said the government was also investing in infrastructure across tertiary institutions, as well as basic and postgraduate education.

“Beyond prioritising the welfare of our staff, he has also significantly invested in infrastructure at all our tertiary institutions and also basic and postgraduate education,” Alausa said.

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He added that the administration’s goal was to ensure Nigerian students receive education that meets global standards.

“This is a President that believes so much in education. He has delivered beyond his promises to ensure that every single child in this country gets the highest quality of education comparable to anywhere in the world,” the minister said.