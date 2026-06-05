Odumodublvck calls out Choc City for trying to stop his European tour with a police petition

Odumodublvck has accused Chocolate City of using a police petition to disrupt his European tour, claiming the label has repeatedly tried to have him arrested.

Odumodublvck alleges Chocolate City used a police petition to interfere with his European tour.

The rapper claims the label has attempted to have him arrested multiple times over the past year.

Chocolate City had not publicly responded to the latest allegations at the time of publication.

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The rapper took to X on Tuesday with a series of posts alleging that the Lagos-based label had once again attempted to have him arrested ahead of a major tour, this time his European run, using a police petition he described as suspicious and potentially dangerous.

"Chocolate City have been trying to arrest me for the longest time," he wrote. "They tried before my American tour, now they are trying with the European tour."

Odumodu Blvck

He claimed this was the ninth such attempt, and that the motive was retaliation, specifically for his decision to publicly expose what he described as a sexual abuser operating under the label's roof. "I exposed the sexual abuser under their roof, their lies and their bots," he wrote, without naming the individual.

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What escalated the posts into something more serious was his description of the police petition itself. According to Odumodublvck, the document summoning him to a police station arrived without a phone number or verifiable contact details, an irregularity he found deeply alarming.

Posts shared by Odumodublvck on X regarding his dispute with Chocolate City.

"You send a petition without a phone number on it. Do you want to kidnap me? Do you want to pull me to the side and shoot me?" he wrote, directing the message at the Nigerian Police Force directly. He also alleged that the station named in the petition was the same one that previously released a sexual abuser after he paid a settlement to his victim.

He closed defiantly, noting that the attempt had failed. He was already on the road.

Friday's posts are the latest chapter in a conflict between Odumodublvck and Chocolate City that has been escalating since late 2025, driven largely by his public rivalry with Choc City-affiliated rapper Blaqbonez.

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Posts shared by Odumodublvck on X regarding his dispute with Chocolate City.

The backstory

What began as diss tracks and heated exchanges on social media turned physical in December 2025, when Chocolate City alleged that Odumodublvck headbutted a staff member named Feyi Ajayi backstage at the Rhythm Unplugged concert in Lagos, with associates of the rapper allegedly pouring drinks on Ajayi when a bodyguard attempted to intervene.

The label subsequently filed a petition with law enforcement. The case moved from Bar Beach Police Station to Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police Force for a formal criminal investigation.

Before that, in November 2025, a Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja had already issued a summons for Odumodublvck following a criminal intimidation petition filed by Chocolate City's Head of A&R, Olayinka Osagie Onobun, over threatening online messages. An assault and battery trial was also active at an FCT High Court in Life Camp around the same period.

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Chocolate City Music, the Nigerian record label named in Odumodublvck's allegations.

Odumodublvck has consistently denied having a violent disposition, maintaining that he is being deliberately painted as an aggressor by the label's camp.