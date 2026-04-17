Blaqbonez releases new version of ‘ACL’ after Odumodublvck allegedly acquired ownership of the original

Blaqbonez drops a new version of ‘ACL’ on his No Excuses deluxe, reigniting his rap feud with Odumodublvck after the original track was pulled.

Blaqbonez released a new version of ‘ACL’ on his No Excuses deluxe after the original was removed amid beat ownership claims.

The track sits at the centre of his ongoing rap feud with Odumodublvck, which escalated from subliminals to direct diss records.

The updated ‘ACL’ keeps the aggressive tone, with sharper lines aimed at Odumodublvck’s persona and online presence.

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Blaqbonez has released the deluxe edition of his No Excuses album today, and buried inside the update is a new version of ‘ACL’, the track that has been at the centre of one of Nigerian rap's most compelling beefs in recent memory.

The re-release comes after rumours, which Odumodublvck appeared to endorse with cryptic posts, that he had acquired ownership of the original instrumental, leading to the track's removal from streaming platforms. Blaqbonez's response was not a statement. It was a new beat and fresh bars.

For those looking for context.



You know that ACL song that Blaqbonez sang dissing OD, it turns out that he used the beat on CREDIT.



ODUMODU found out and bought the beat from the original producer.



Odumodu now owns the beat used to sing ACL, and since OD never gave them… https://t.co/Gq1ppYg0tH — Lawyer to the Bad Boys (@OlanipekunTobiD) April 8, 2026

To understand why this matters, you have to go back to where things went wrong. Blaqbonez and Odumodublvck were once allies, mutual admirers who saw each other as part of a shared mission to push Nigerian hip hop forward.

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Their 2023 collaboration, 'Technician', and other releases felt like a statement of that bond. Then the vague posts started. Odumodu began hinting at unnamed rappers questioning his staying power, and the subtext was hard to miss.

Blaqbonez answered in October 2024 with ‘Haibo Freestyle’, a composed but pointed display of lyrical confidence. Odumodu came back harder a month later with ‘Pussy Niggaz’, and any pretence of friendship dissolved publicly from that point.

When Blaqbonez dropped No Excuses in 2025, ‘ACL’ became the centrepiece of the conversation.

Fans called it a non-debatable diss. The track took aim at Odumodu's tendency to wage rap wars on X rather than in the booth, questioned his self-proclaimed royalty status with a "king vs pawn" line, and generally painted him as someone whose bark had overtaken his bite. It spread quickly.

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The alleged beat acquisition, whether a genuine legal move or a calculated piece of psychological warfare, briefly took the song off platforms. It did not take it off people's minds, though and now, with the deluxe, Blaqbonez has made the point that the song was never really about the instrumental.

The new version maintains the aggression of the original, with lines that reference a rapper too distracted by social media to focus on his tour, fans losing interest, and a "cry for help" framing that is arguably more cutting than anything purely battle-rap.

"Take your time, make you heal and come back," he raps, generous on the surface, critical underneath. The deluxe also includes three new tracks: ‘Work in the Morning,’ ‘Fine Shyt’ featuring TML Vibez, and ‘Hustle Kpa $$$’ featuring Artsalghul. But it is the new ‘ACL’ that everyone will be talking about first.

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