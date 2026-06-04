'How are you fighting with a kid?' — Qing Madi accuses ex-manager of forgery as songs disappear from Spotify

Singer Qing Madi has accused former label boss Joy Tongo of forgery, theft and sabotage after several tracks from her Barely Legal EP disappeared from Spotify. Tongo has denied the claims.

The singer spoke out after multiple songs from her Barely Legal EP disappeared from Spotify.

Tongo has denied the allegations, insisting legal issues between both parties remain unresolved.

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Qing Madi came on TikTok Live on Wednesday night with her EP tracks pulled from Spotify and a lot to say about why.

The 19-year-old singer pointed directly at Joy Tongo, her former label manager, the same woman who previously managed Cynthia Morgan, accusing her of stealing, forging her signature, and systematically interfering with her music career.

Qing Madi | Instagram

The allegations came after fans and music commentators noticed that multiple songs from her newly released EP, Barely Legal, had disappeared from the platform earlier that day.

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"She stole from me. She did a bunch of weird things, forging my signature… there are things I don't want to mention here so I don't get emotional," Madi said on the live. "She sued me for $2 million and she lost the case."

She added that because she was under 18 at the time of the lawsuit, her mother had to appear alongside her in court.

Barely Legal has been taken down on Spotify

The Spotify situation, she explained, is not the first time her music has been targeted. An earlier single, 'Pepper Me', was previously taken down from the platform. Madi said she and her team proved that removal was illegal and had it reinstated, only for the Barely Legal EP to be targeted next.

"You took down 'Pepper Me', I said alright, bet. After we proved it was an illegal takedown, they went through the corners to take down this project," she said. "What in the world is the problem? How are you fighting with a kid?"

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This has been going on for months

Wednesday's TikTok live was not the first time Madi has raised the alarm. In April, she posted on Instagram accusing the same label of attempting to silence her, drawing explicit parallels with Cynthia Morgan's widely documented experience with the same management.

"She stole from me, did a bunch of weird things like forging my signature. She sued me for $2M & she lost the case. She took down "Pepper Me", I worked with my team to prove it's an illegal takedown. They went through the corners again to take down the project"



— Qing Madi… pic.twitter.com/ZqfskyOoz4 — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) June 3, 2026

"My ex label, the same people that tried to destroy Cynthia Morgan, are trying to do the same to me," she wrote at the time. She also alleged that her song using ‘KFMD' had been removed from Spotify specifically because it was performing well. In the same post she addressed Tongo directly: "I just want to do music, that's all, but you want to play dirty. I'm 19 years old. Let me be."

Joy Tongo responds

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Tongo has since posted her own account on Instagram Stories, pushing back on Madi's version of events. She dismissed the age argument, stating that youth was not an excuse for what she described as lawlessness and lies, and said she would be pursuing legal remedies.

On the question of the court case Madi claims to have won, Tongo was direct: "What case have you won? Because last time I checked, the case still hasn't gotten to trial." She also claimed that an existing injunction ruling was the reason a formal legal takedown had not been issued, framing the Spotify removals as operating within a different mechanism entirely.

Joy Tongo's response to Qing Madi's claims

The dispute is now fully public, with both sides offering conflicting accounts of what has happened in court and what is driving the takedowns. Barely Legal remains affected on Spotify at the time of writing.