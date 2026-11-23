Jensen Huang returns to his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of NVIDIA following a unanimous vote by the company’s Board of Directors

Jensen Huang returns to his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of NVIDIA following a unanimous vote by the company’s Board of Directors

NVIDIA reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after board clears him over national security concerns

NVIDIA's Board of Directors has unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as President and CEO after consultations with US officials confirmed his return poses no national security risk. An independent investigation into a foreign intelligence effort remains ongoing.

Jensen Huang has been reinstated as NVIDIA's President, CEO and board member after unanimous approval by the company's board.

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The board said consultations with senior US government officials confirmed Huang's return poses no national security risk.

An independent investigation into the foreign intelligence matter will continue, with Huang promising full cooperation.

NVIDIA is strengthening its compliance structure by creating a national security committee and hiring a Chief Compliance Officer.

Jensen Huang is back in charge of NVIDIA.

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The chipmaking giant announced on Monday that its Board of Directors has unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board after temporarily stepping aside amid concerns linked to a reported foreign intelligence operation.

According to NVIDIA, the decision came after several meetings with Huang and consultations with senior officials in the United States government. The company said the board is now satisfied with his leadership and believes his return poses no national security risk.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

READ ALSO: Nvidia scandal deepens as Alice Huang reportedly linked to Chinese spy agency official

Colette Kress served as NVIDIA's interim CEO before Jensen Huang resumed leadership of the company

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"We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer."

Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO during Huang's absence while continuing her role as CFO, will now return to focusing fully on the company's financial operations.

Jensen Huang says he's ready to get back to work

Jensen Huang thanked NVIDIA's board, employees, shareholders and family after returning as the company's chief executive.

Reacting to his return, Huang thanked the board, employees, investors and his family for standing by him during the period.

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"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said.

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period.

"I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can't wait to get back to work."

Investigation isn't over yet

NVIDIA announced new national security and compliance measures following Jensen Huang's reinstatement

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Although Huang has returned as CEO, NVIDIA said the independent investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

The company previously disclosed that Huang had been the target of what it described as a foreign intelligence effort. In response, the board created a special committee made up entirely of independent directors and hired outside legal counsel to investigate the issue.

According to NVIDIA, Huang has agreed to fully cooperate with the investigation until it is concluded.

The company also announced new measures aimed at strengthening compliance and reducing national security risks.

These include creating a National Security and Export Control Committee made up of independent directors, hiring external experts in national security, and recruiting a Chief Compliance Officer who will oversee company-wide compliance and report directly to the board's governance committee.

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NVIDIA also said it will continue cooperating with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.

Why this matters

Huang is widely regarded as the driving force behind NVIDIA's transformation from a gaming graphics card maker into the world's leading artificial intelligence chip company.

The company's high-performance GPUs power AI systems used by OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon and many of the world's biggest technology firms. NVIDIA also became one of the world's most valuable companies as demand for AI chips exploded over the past few years.

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