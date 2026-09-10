Advertisement

NAFDAC exposes Chinese syndicates allegedly making and distributing fake products in Nigeria

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 11:46 - 10 September 2026
NAFDAC official display counterfeit and unregistered products.
NAFDAC says Chinese-linked syndicates are allegedly making and distributing counterfeit products in Nigeria as the agency intensifies its crackdown.
Advertisement

  • NAFDAC says some Chinese-linked syndicates are allegedly making fake products in Nigeria.

Advertisement

  • The agency says counterfeiters identify popular products and replicate them for the local market.

  • NAFDAC says it has destroyed more than ₦1.5 trillion worth of regulated products.

Nigeria’s counterfeit products problem may be taking a more worrying turn, with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) saying some Chinese-linked operators are no longer relying solely on imported fake goods.

The agency says some alleged Chinese counterfeiters have established production and distribution networks inside Nigeria, allowing them to make or circulate fake products closer to the consumers they target.

Advertisement

Martins Iluyomade, NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, said intelligence gathered by the agency showed a shift in the way counterfeit products enter the Nigerian market.

Martins Iluyomade, NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement.
Martins Iluyomade, NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement.

According to him, some of the operators identify products that are selling quickly in Nigeria, obtain samples and have them replicated before bringing the counterfeit versions into the local market.

NAFDAC also alleged that some of the networks have logistics companies through which the products are distributed.

READ NEXT: From children drinking at age 5 to hidden factories: The full story behind NAFDAC's sachet alcohol crackdown

Advertisement

The agency has consequently begun shutting down illegal logistics facilities allegedly connected to the networks, Iluyomade said. The development is particularly concerning because counterfeit products can be difficult for ordinary consumers to distinguish from genuine ones.

NAFDAC has recently dealt with complaints and enforcement cases involving products such as fake toothpaste, cosmetics, contaminated bottled water and unwholesome dairy products.

Cardboard boxes filled with confiscated blister packs of counterfeit medicines seized by NAFDAC during a regulatory raid.
Cardboard boxes filled with confiscated blister packs of counterfeit medicines seized by NAFDAC during a regulatory raid.

The agency has also carried out arrests and seizures in several states over alleged counterfeit oral-care products. NAFDAC said some suspects arrested in Kano, Sokoto, Delta and Anambra are facing prosecution before federal courts.

The latest disclosure comes as NAFDAC intensifies its wider crackdown on fake and unregistered products.

Advertisement

READ NEXT: NAFDAC says it does not regulate unbranded palm oil, fufu and other traditionally packaged foods sold in open markets

NAFDAC Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency had confiscated and destroyed regulated products valued at more than ₦1.5 trillion during coordinated enforcement operations in Lagos and the South-East.

NAFDAC Director General Prof. Christianah Adeyeye

The agency also recorded 64 convictions involving counterfeiters between June 2025 and June 2026. NAFDAC described the figure as the highest number of convictions it has recorded in one year.

One of the cases resulted in a five-year prison sentence for an operator of an illegal beverage laboratory in December.

Advertisement

The agency says the enforcement campaign will continue as it works to identify the people and networks behind the manufacture, movement and sale of counterfeit and substandard products. It also warned consumers to take extra caution when buying regulated products, particularly those whose packaging, price or source appears suspicious.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
inDrive records 96% surge in App installs as passengers embrace fair choice
Lifestyle
10.09.2026
inDrive records 96% surge in App installs as passengers embrace fair choice
Traditional rulers in Imo honour First Lady Remi Tinubu with ‘Oso Di Eme I’ title, meaning ‘one who supports her husband’
News
10.09.2026
Traditional rulers in Imo honour First Lady Remi Tinubu with ‘Oso Di Eme I’ title, meaning ‘one who supports her husband’
‘I don’t see myself as a monster anymore,’ says Nigerian woman who went viral over substance use as she shares recovery journey
News
10.09.2026
‘I don’t see myself as a monster anymore,’ says Nigerian woman who went viral over substance use as she shares recovery journey
Adekunle Gold says he checked Simi's genotype before they started dating
Entertainment
10.09.2026
Adekunle Gold says he checked Simi's genotype before they started dating
The man who survived a bomb attack as Lagos governor in 1996 and gave Nigerians ‘Keke Marwa’ turns 73
News
10.09.2026
The man who survived a bomb attack as Lagos governor in 1996 and gave Nigerians ‘Keke Marwa’ turns 73
27-year-old graduate arrested for publishing false OPay shutdown notice
News
10.09.2026
27-year-old graduate arrested for publishing false OPay shutdown notice