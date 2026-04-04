Ugandan student acting as Jesus hospitalised after ‘whipping’ scene leads to serious injuries

A Ugandan student playing Jesus during a Good Friday procession was hospitalised after a whipping scene during the reenactment left him injured.

A university student in Uganda was hospitalised after sustaining injuries while portraying Jesus Christ during a Good Friday reenactment that appeared to go too far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The student, identified as Dennis Zziwa, reportedly collapsed after being whipped repeatedly during a traditional “Way of the Cross” procession held at a church in Kampala.

The event, organised at Our Lady of Africa Church in Mbuya, is part of an annual Good Friday observance where Christians dramatise the final moments of Jesus Christ’s life leading up to the crucifixion.

Participants typically act out scenes from the biblical narrative, including Jesus carrying the cross and being flogged by Roman soldiers before his crucifixion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zziwa, who was playing the role of Jesus in the procession, was whipped as part of the dramatic reenactment intended to symbolise the suffering described in the Bible.

However, the intensity of the whipping reportedly left him seriously injured.

Witnesses said the student began to show signs of distress during the performance before eventually collapsing, prompting immediate intervention from emergency responders.

Members of the Uganda Red Cross who were present at the event rushed to provide first aid before transporting him to Lamone Health Centre in Luzira for further medical treatmentThe “Way of the Cross,” also known as the Stations of the Cross, is widely observed by Christians around the world on Good Friday.

The ritual involves a symbolic journey through the events leading to Jesus’ crucifixion, often including dramatic portrayals meant to help believers reflect on the suffering and sacrifice described in Christian scripture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In many communities, actors physically carry large wooden crosses or participate in symbolic whipping scenes meant to depict the biblical narrative.

However, incidents like the one in Kampala have sparked renewed conversations about safety during such reenactments, especially when performers are subjected to physically demanding or painful scenes.

Zziwa is reportedly recovering under medical supervision after the incident.

Advertisement