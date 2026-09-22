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Soludo’s wife empowers people who recovered from mental illness and gives cash and food items to start new lives

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 14:01 - 22 September 2026
Soludo’s wife donates relief materials to rehabilitated inmates.
Nonye Soludo empowers people who recovered from mental health challenges in Anambra with skills support to help them rebuild their lives after rehabilitation.
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  • Nonye Soludo empowered rehabilitated persons in Anambra.

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  • The beneficiaries completed training in different skills before receiving support.

  • They were certified medically fit to return home after rehabilitation.

  • The initiative aims to help them become independent and productive.

Dr Nonye Soludo, wife of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, has empowered people who recovered from mental health challenges to help them rebuild their lives after completing rehabilitation.

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The beneficiaries, who were residents of the Anambra Rehabilitation Home in Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area of the state, had undergone rehabilitation and were certified medically fit to return to their communities.

As part of efforts to support their reintegration into society, they received empowerment support after undergoing training in different skills designed to help them become productive and independent outside the rehabilitation centre.

Dr Nonye Soludo, wife of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo

The empowerment took place during their graduation ceremony, where Mrs Soludo expressed happiness at seeing the beneficiaries confidently demonstrate the skills they had acquired during their training.

She encouraged the beneficiaries to use their newly acquired skills to build meaningful lives and contribute positively to their communities.

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The initiative is aimed at helping people who have recovered from mental health challenges transition back into society by providing them with opportunities to become self-reliant.

The Anambra Rehabilitation Home in Nteje provides care and support for people experiencing mental health challenges, with rehabilitation programmes designed to help them recover and prepare for life after treatment.

The development highlights the importance of supporting recovered mental health patients beyond medical care by creating opportunities for skills development, employment and social acceptance.

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