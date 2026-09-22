Kidnappers abandon six FUDMA students, driver after soldiers storm Katsina attack scene
Six students of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma and a commercial driver have been rescued from kidnappers in Katsina State.
The victims were abducted after armed men attacked a commercial vehicle travelling from Kaduna to Katsina.
Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA responded to a distress call and forced the kidnappers to abandon their captives.
The rescued victims were taken through security checks and medical evaluation before being reunited with their families and school authorities.
The kidnapping nightmare of six students of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) and a commercial driver has ended after Nigerian soldiers moved in and forced their abductors to run.
The victims were rescued by troops of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, in Katsina State after armed kidnappers attacked a commercial vehicle travelling from Kaduna to Katsina.
The incident happened along the Daye–Malumfashi road in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.
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According to the Deputy Director of Information, Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, 8 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olamiyi Osoba, the troops responded quickly after receiving a distress call about the attack on the evening of September 21, 2026.
Osoba said the soldiers’ intervention put pressure on the kidnappers, forcing them to abandon the victims and escape into the surrounding area.
“All seven victims were rescued unhurt and subjected to preliminary security profiling and medical evaluation,” he said.
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The rescued passengers included six students of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma and the driver of the commercial vehicle.
After the necessary checks, the victims were handed over to relevant officials to help them reconnect with their families and school authorities.
“Following the preliminary security profiling and necessary medical evaluations, the rescued individuals were safely handed over to designated officials to facilitate their safe reunion with their families and school authorities,” Osoba added.
The rescue comes as troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA continue efforts to tackle kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities across Nigeria’s North-West region.
Despite recent rescue operations, kidnapping remains one of Nigeria's biggest security challenges, with commuters, students and residents still vulnerable to attacks in several parts of the country. Security agencies have continued to intensify operations against criminal gangs, but many Nigerians are hoping for more lasting measures that will make roads and communities safer.