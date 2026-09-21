Tinubu in France, Shettima in US, Akpabio in Italy as Nigerians ask who is running Nigeria

Tinubu in France, Shettima in US, Akpabio in Italy as Nigerians ask who is running Nigeria

Nigerians raise alarm as Tinubu, Shettima and Akpabio are all out of country at same time

Nigerians react as Tinubu, Shettima and Akpabio are all abroad, with social media users questioning who is running Nigeria amid their simultaneous absence.

Tinubu is currently in France on his annual vacation.

Shettima is in New York representing Tinubu at the UN General Assembly.

has been reported in Italy after visiting a religious site.

Nigerians have taken to social media to question their simultaneous absence.

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Nigerians have taken to social media to react after President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Senate President Godswill Akpabio were all reported to be outside the country at the same time.

Tinubu is currently in France as part of his three-week annual vacation, which began on August 30. The Presidency had described the trip as an annual leave, with the President initially travelling to London before continuing to France.

Shettima, meanwhile, arrived in New York on September 21 to represent Tinubu and lead Nigeria’s delegation at the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

According to the Presidency, Shettima is expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement at the General Debate and participate in high-level meetings and bilateral engagements during the UNGA.

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Akpabio has also been reported to be in Italy. On September 20, the Senate President visited the Prayer Ground of St Padre Pio in San Giovanni Rotondo, where he said he and members of his delegation prayed for an end to banditry and terrorism in Nigeria and for peaceful conduct of the 2027 elections.

The simultaneous absence of the three senior political officeholders has triggered reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning who is currently responsible for running the country.

One social media user wrote: “So right now no president in Nigeria? No be opportunity to overthrow be that one? How can both president and vice president of a supposed country so troubled and ailing, leave the country at the same time?”

Another wrote: “Tinubu is in France, Shettima is in US, Akpabio is in Italy. Who exactly is leading this country for God sake ooooooh. APC came to destroy this country!”

However, section 145 of the 1999 Constitution provides for the temporary transfer of presidential functions when the President is on vacation or otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office. The constitutional process involves a written declaration to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

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The physical absence of the President and Vice President from Nigeria does not, by itself, create a leadership vacuum or make the Senate President Acting President. Section 146, which deals with succession, comes into play when the offices of President and Vice President become vacant under circumstances such as death, resignation, removal or permanent incapacity.

The Presidency has also maintained that Tinubu’s absence from Nigeria does not prevent the government from carrying out its responsibilities, while Shettima’s presence in New York is part of an official assignment on behalf of the President.