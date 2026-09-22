Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, expels 42 students following an investigation into examination malpractice

Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, expels 42 students following an investigation into examination malpractice

Kwara Poly students’ exam plan ended in expulsion as 42 are sent packing over malpractice

Kwara State Polytechnic has expelled 42 students, including 31 HND and 11 ND students, after they were found guilty of examination malpractice across different departments.

Kwara State Polytechnic expelled 42 students over examination malpractice.

The affected students include 31 HND students and 11 ND students.

The Institute of Finance and Management Studies recorded the highest number of expulsions with 23 students.

The expelled students have also been ordered to return all Polytechnic property in their possession.

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Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has expelled 42 students after they were found guilty of examination malpractice.

The affected students include 31 Higher National Diploma (HND) students and 11 National Diploma (ND) students, cutting across different departments and institutes in the school.

The decision was announced in a statement released on Monday by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Academic Board Matters Division, Ibrahim Esin.

According to Esin, the students were investigated by the institution's Examination Malpractice Committee after allegations of exam malpractice were brought against them.

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The institution's Examination Malpractice Committee thoroughly investigated the allegations before issuing the expulsion directives.

After the investigation, the committee found them guilty.

“The students were found guilty of the allegations against them after due investigation by the Examination Malpractice Committee.

“The offences contravened the Matriculation Oath sworn to by the students upon admission into the institution,” he stated.

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He explained that the punishment was in line with the institution's rules.

“The expulsions were approved in accordance with the provisions of the Polytechnic’s Students’ Handbook,” he said.

With the approval, the students are no longer recognised as students of Kwara State Polytechnic.

Institute with the highest number of expelled students

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Official letters detailing the disciplinary action were issued to both Higher National Diploma and National Diploma students.

Out of the 42 students, the Institute of Finance and Management Studies recorded the highest number, with 23 students expelled.

Other affected institutes include:

Institute of Technology – 8 students

Institute of Information and Communication Technology – 4 students

Centre for Continuing Education – 4 students

Institute of Health Technology – 2 students

Institute of General Studies – 1 student

The students were studying courses such as Mechatronics Engineering, Civil Engineering, Strategic Communication, Journalism and Media Studies, Public Administration, Business Administration, Banking and Finance, Accountancy, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Medical Imaging Technology, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Industrial and Labour Relations, Social Development, Microfinance and Entrepreneurship Development, among others.

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The management also directed all affected students to return any property belonging to the institution that is still in their possession.

“The expelled students are hereby directed to hand over all Polytechnic property in their possession to their respective Heads of Department or other designated authorities,” he stated.