Nigerian gospel singer gifted two cars at surprise birthday celebration

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Adazion received two new cars from her fans as part of a surprise birthday celebration.

Gospel singer Adazion receives two cars from fans during a surprise birthday celebration

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Adazion lets her father become the first person to sit in her new car gifts

Gospel singer addresses criticism over bodyguards and lavish birthday celebration

The singer received the car gifts during her birthday celebration, which was held on Saturday.

Trending clips from the event captured the moment Adazion received two car keys from her fan before she quickly made her way outside to see the black and ash-coloured cars.

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Upon seeing the gifts, the singer honoured her father by allowing him to be the first person to sit in one of the new cars.

Adazion was visibly excited by the surprise, dancing as she celebrated the double gift from her fans.

Read Also: Nathaniel Bassey shocked after Pastor Jerry Eze surprises him with birthday car

Beyond the cars, the birthday celebration featured fun activities and performances, including a performance from Adazion herself.

Dressed in a bright pink birthday outfit, the singer made an entrance while seated on a unique chair during one of the performances, flanked by stern-looking bodyguards dressed as angels.

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As Adazion performed, well-wishers showered her with cash. Clips from the moment have since drawn mixed reactions, with some fans questioning the decision to showcase such a lifestyle.