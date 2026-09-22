Meet Alhassan Dantata, one of West Africa’s most prominent groundnut merchants and wealthiest figures of the 1940s. He is the great-grandfather of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and the progenitor of a major Nigerian business dynasty.

Meet Alhassan Dantata, one of West Africa’s most prominent groundnut merchants and wealthiest figures of the 1940s. He is the great-grandfather of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and the progenitor of a major Nigerian business dynasty.

This is Alhassan Dantata, one of Africa’s wealthiest men in the 1940s, the man who produced Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and other billionaires

Alhassan Dantata was one of West Africa’s wealthiest merchants in the 1940s and the great-grandfather of Aliko Dangote. His descendants built businesses and influenced Nigeria’s economy.

Alhassan Dantata became one of West Africa’s most successful merchants during the colonial era.

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He built his fortune through groundnuts, kola nuts, livestock and commodity trading.

His descendants include Aliko Dangote, Sayyu Dantata and other notable business figures.

The Dantata family remains one of Nigeria’s most influential business dynasties.

Long before Aliko Dangote became Africa’s richest businessman, his great-grandfather, Alhassan Dantata, had already built one of the most powerful business empires in West Africa.

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Born in 1877 in Bebeji, Kano Emirate, Alhassan Dantata rose from a traditional trading background to become one of the most successful merchants of colonial-era Nigeria, building his fortune through trade in commodities such as groundnuts, kola nuts, grains, livestock and imported goods.

At a time when Nigeria’s economy was driven largely by agriculture and exports, Dantata became one of the biggest players in the groundnut trade, a commodity that made Northern Nigeria one of the major economic centres of British West Africa.

How Alhassan Dantata built his fortune

Dantata began his business journey through the traditional trans-Saharan trading networks that connected communities across West Africa.

Alhassan Dantata

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He expanded his operations by building relationships with farmers and traders across Northern Nigeria, buying agricultural produce in large quantities and supplying them to European trading companies.

By the early 20th century, he had become a major supplier of groundnuts to large colonial trading firms, including the Royal Niger Company and later the United Africa Company.

His business network grew so large that he became one of the most influential indigenous merchants in Kano. During the groundnut boom, which made Nigeria one of the world’s major exporters of the commodity, Dantata was among the leading figures driving the trade.

He was also involved in other businesses, including textiles, cattle, kola nuts, grains and real estate.

One of the famous stories about his wealth is that when the Bank of British West Africa opened a branch in Kano in 1929, Dantata became one of the first major Nigerian businessmen to open an account. Historical accounts claim he deposited a large quantity of silver coins reportedly transported by camels.

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The man behind Kano’s famous groundnut era

Alhassan Dantata's groundnut pyramid

During the colonial period, Kano became famous for its groundnut pyramids — huge structures made from stacked bags of groundnuts waiting for export.

The pyramids became a symbol of Northern Nigeria’s agricultural wealth, and merchants like Dantata played a major role in the industry that created them.

Beyond business, Dantata was also known for supporting other traders and contributing to economic development in Kano.

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He became a respected figure in the Kano Emirate and served on the Emir’s council, using his influence to support commerce and community development.

He died in 1955, but the business legacy he created continued through generations of his family.

The descendants who continued the dynasty

Aliko Dangote — Africa’s most famous industrialist

Aliko Dangote

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Perhaps the most globally recognised descendant of Alhassan Dantata is his great-grandson, Aliko Dangote.

Dangote built the Dangote Group into one of Africa’s largest industrial conglomerates, with interests in cement, sugar, salt, flour, fertiliser and petroleum.

His company’s Dangote Cement became one of Africa’s largest cement producers, while the Dangote Refinery in Lagos became one of the world’s largest oil refineries.

Dangote has consistently ranked among Africa’s wealthiest individuals and became the most prominent symbol of Nigeria’s modern business success.

Aminu Alhassan Dantata — businessman and politician

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Aminu Alhassan Dantata

Aminu Dantata, one of Alhassan Dantata’s sons, also became a major figure in Nigerian business and public life.

He served as a member of the Northern House of Assembly and later became Kano State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Development during the military administration of Governor Audu Bako.

He founded Express Petroleum & Gas Company and was involved in investments across different sectors.

Aminu Dantata was also known for philanthropy and supporting education and entrepreneurship.

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Sani Dangote — businessman and Dangote Group executive

Sani Dangote, Aliko Dangote’s younger brother, was another prominent member of the family.

He was a businessman with interests in manufacturing, agriculture, real estate and other sectors.

Before his death in 2021, he served as vice president of Dangote Group and worked alongside Aliko Dangote in expanding the family’s business interests.

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Sayyu Dantata — oil and energy entrepreneur

Sayyu Dantata, another descendant of the family, became known for building businesses in Nigeria’s energy sector.

He founded MRS Group, an energy company involved in petroleum products, shipping and related businesses.

Through MRS, Sayyu became one of Nigeria’s notable players in the oil and gas industry.

Abdulkadir Dantata — construction and agriculture entrepreneur

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Abdulkadir Dantata was another member of the family who built a name in business.

He was associated with Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company, which became one of Nigeria’s notable construction firms involved in major projects.

A family legacy that spans generations

Alhassan Dantata’s story is not only about personal wealth. It is about how one merchant built a foundation that influenced generations after him.

From colonial-era commodity trading to modern industries such as cement, oil and construction, his descendants have remained among Nigeria’s most recognised business families.