5 Nollywood Titles on Netflix You Should Watch Immediately

Netflix’s expansion into Nigeria has ushered Nollywood storytelling into the global streaming spotlight.

Whatever you're craving, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, passionate romances, or mysteries that keep you guessing until the final frame, something is waiting for you on Netflix. Here are five Nollywood titles streaming on Netflix right now that deserve your immediate attention. Clear your schedule, grab some snacks, and prepare to be completely absorbed.



YOU MIGHT LIKE: Iconic or Stuck? When Your Best Role Becomes Your Only Role

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. The Herd (2025)

Genre: Crime Thriller

Director: Daniel Etim-Effiong

Starring: Daniel Etim-Effiong, Genoveva Umeh, Linda Ejiofor, Kunle Remi, Mercy Aigbe, Adam Garba

What should be the happiest day turns into the worst nightmare imaginable. That's the terrifying premise of The Herd, a thriller that has captivated millions of viewers worldwide since dropping on Netflix in November 2025.

The film follows friends celebrating a wedding, their joy still lingering as they make their way back from the ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But a seemingly ordinary traffic jam caused by cattle herders quickly reveals itself to be something far more sinister, an organised kidnapping operation.

What unfolds is a brutal fight for survival that exposes the darkest corners of Nigeria's insecurity crisis.

Daniel Etim-Effiong pulls double duty here as both director and lead actor, delivering his directorial debut with unflinching honesty.

This isn't a sanitised version of Nigeria's kidnapping epidemic; it's vivid, painful, and forces you to confront uncomfortable truths about the country's security challenges.

Genoveva Umeh delivers a haunting performance as a bride thrust into unimaginable horror, while Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman shines as a desperate wife racing against time to raise ransom money while battling cultural prejudice and family judgment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What makes The Herd remarkable is its refusal to take the easy route. The criminals and allies come from different ethnic backgrounds, reminding viewers that more than an ethnic problem, terrorism is a criminal economy that preys on everyone.

The film explores themes of betrayal, moral compromise, and the institutional failures that allow such violence to flourish.

If you appreciate films that entertain while forcing you to think, The Herd is essential. Just make sure you're emotionally prepared for what you're about to witness.



ALSO READ: 'The Herd' Didn’t Invent Insecurity, Why Are We Upset About It?

2. The Party

Advertisement

Advertisement

Genre: Murder Mystery Series

Director: Yemi 'Filmboy' Morafa

Starring: Kunle Remi, Kehinde Bankole, Bimbo Manuel, Shaffy Bello, Ayoola Ayolola, Uzor Arukwe

Episodes: 3 (45 minutes each)

Picture this: A birthday celebration in full swing, glasses clinking, music playing, friends laughing, then the birthday boy falls from a great height and lands dead in the pool.

Welcome to The Party, a three-part murder mystery series that will have you glued to your screen trying to figure out who killed Akinbobola "Bobo" Balogun.

What starts as a celebration quickly transforms into a tense investigation as detectives interview everyone who attended.

Each conversation reveals new secrets, hidden motives, and shocking revelations about who Bobo really was and who might have wanted him dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The beauty of The Party lies in its brilliant dialogue and superb performances. Kunle Remi is magnetic as the doomed birthday boy whose life unravels through flashbacks.

Kehinde Bankole, Shaffy Bello, and the entire ensemble cast bring depth to characters who all seem to have something to hide.

The series is structured like a puzzle, with each episode peeling back another layer of deception. Just when you think you've figured it out, the story throws another twist that changes everything.

The writing is sharp, filled with clever quips and perfectly timed revelations that keep the momentum building.

At only three episodes, The Party respects your time while delivering maximum impact. It's perfect for a weekend binge when you want something smart, suspenseful, and satisfying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You'll find yourself pausing to discuss theories, rewinding to catch clues you missed, and gasping at revelations you never saw coming.

If you loved Knives Out or Glass Onion, or if you simply appreciate a whodunit, you'll appreciate Nollywood's The Party.

3. Thin Line

Genre: Psychological Thriller/Drama

Director: Akay Mason

Starring: Uzor Arukwe, Mercy Aigbe, Uche Montana, Iyabo Ojo

Advertisement

Advertisement

How does one moment of weakness destroy everything you've built? Thin Line explores this question with devastating precision.

Raymond Njoku is a charismatic preacher beloved for his spirit-filled sermons and practical teachings on relationships and marriage. His congregation trusts him.

His wife adores him. He seems to have it all figured out. Then he meets Annie, a desperate woman whose encounter with him spirals into something he never intended.

What begins as a lapse in judgment becomes a nightmare of guilt, blackmail, and secrets that threaten to destroy his ministry, his marriage, and his entire reputation.

Annie sees an opportunity and seizes it, demanding more than money and refusing to let go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uzor Arukwe delivers a career-defining performance as Pastor Raymond, capturing the internal torment of a man trapped between his public image and his private shame.

You watch him unravel in real-time, making increasingly desperate choices as the walls close in around him.

Mercy Aigbe is equally powerful as Damilola, Raymond's wife, whose discovery of her husband's betrayal sets off a chain of events that culminate in shocking violence.

Uche Montana brings chilling complexity to Annie, a character who could have been one-dimensional but instead becomes a fascinating study in manipulation and survival.

Thin Line asks uncomfortable questions about morality, marriage, and the masks people wear. It explores how quickly things can fall apart when you cross that thin line between right and wrong, and it examines the dangerous consequences of secrets and lies.



ALSO READ: Every Show Cancelled on Prime Video in 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Devil Is a Liar (2024)

Genre: Psychological Thriller/Revenge Drama

Starring: Nse Ikpe-Etim

"If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

This rule forms the foundation of Devil Is a Liar, a twisted tale of revenge, lies, and the dangerous consequences of betrayal.

The film opens with Adaora Philips, a successful realtor in her late thirties, looking glamorous as she prepares for what appears to be her stepsister's wedding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But this isn't a Cinderella story with a happy ending. This Cinderella's story will break you and remind you never to underestimate a woman scorned.

Adaora marries Jaiye, her sister's stylist, who is ten years younger and far less wealthy. At first, life looks perfect: a beautiful baby girl, a handsome husband, the dream realised.

But dreams have a way of turning into nightmares when finances become strained, and desires clash.

When Adaora's longing for a second child creates tension, Jaiye gives her an impossible choice: choose him or the unborn child.

Her decision to save her marriage at all costs marks the beginning of her exposure to lies, hurt, and scars that can never truly heal.

Nse Ikpe-Etim delivers a powerhouse performance as Adaora, taking viewers on an emotional journey from hope to heartbreak to something far darker.

You feel every moment of her pain, her confusion, her growing realisation that everything she believed was a lie.

What makes Devil Is a Liar compelling is its exploration of how love can blind us to red flags, how desperation can make us compromise our values, and how betrayal can transform even the gentlest person into someone unrecognisable.

5. Farmer's Bride

Genre: Period Romance/Drama

Directors: Jack'enneth Opukeme and Adebayo Tijani

Starring: Gbubemi Ejeye, Tobi Bakre, Femi Branch

Inspired by Charlotte Mew's haunting 1912 poem, Farmer's Bride transports viewers to rural Nigeria, where dreams, duty, and desire collide with devastating consequences.

Funmi is a young woman with ambitions; she wants education, she wants love, she wants to make something of her life.

But her family has other plans. In exchange for a few plots of land, she's married off to Odun, a wealthy but ageing farmer from a neighbouring village.

Unlike the timid maiden in Mew's poem, Funmi refuses to accept her fate quietly. She makes her displeasure known to everyone, including her husband, rejecting the role of submissive wife that's been forced upon her.

Odun tries to win her affection, but the age gap and her resentment make it impossible.

Then Femi arrives, Odun's handsome nephew, a university student from the city. The attraction between Funmi and Femi is immediate, visceral, and impossible to resist.

What begins as stolen glances quickly becomes something more dangerous, an affair that threatens to destroy everything.

Gbubemi Ejeye plays Funmi, bringing fierce intelligence and barely contained rage to a character trapped by tradition. Tobi Bakre as Femi proves that temptation can be impossible to resist. Femi Branch delivers a nuanced performance as Odun, making him sympathetic despite everything.

What makes Farmer's Bride fascinating is its exploration of forced marriage, female agency, and the consequences of forbidden love. The film captures the beauty of rural Nigeria while examining the cultural practices that limit women's choices.

The period setting is gorgeously rendered, with authentic costumes and production design that transport you completely.



DISCOVER THIS: Five Real-Life Stories on Netflix That Are Wilder Than Fiction

Why These Films

These five titles represent what makes Nollywood exciting right now: bold storytelling, complex characters, and a willingness to tackle difficult subjects without flinching.

The Herd forces uncomfortable conversations about national security and institutional failure. The Party proves Nollywood can craft sophisticated mysteries that rival international productions.

Thin Line explores moral complexity and human weakness with unflinching honesty. Devil Is a Liar examines betrayal and revenge through a distinctly Nigerian lens. Farmer's Bride brings period drama and forbidden romance to life with style and substance.