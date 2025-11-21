So, if you love true crime, cult stories, or science mysteries, there’s something that will pull you in. Here are some of the best films and series you can stream now, emotionally powerful, thought-provoking, and very binge-worthy.

1. Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

This is a chilling documentary that feels almost like a thriller, but it's true. Unknown Number: The High School Catfish tells the story of a teenage girl, Lauryn Licari, and her then-boyfriend, Owen McKenny, who receive a barrage of obscene, harassing, and threatening text messages from an unknown number.

Over the course of more than a year, these cruel texts shake up their lives and the small town of Beal City, Michigan.

The funny (or not funny) twist? The person behind the number is not who anyone expects. What starts as digital bullying quickly becomes a full-blown investigation, involving the FBI, IP tracing, and a secret so personal that it upends the entire community.

It explores not just cyberbullying but the darker side of family betrayal and how technology can magnify psychological wounds.

If you want a story that’s modern, shocking, and deeply personal, this is it. It’s a cautionary look at how hurtful words typed on a screen can become something very real.



2. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

This four-part docuseries is intense, unsettling, and deeply human. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey examines the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS), a polygamous sect led by Warren Jeffs.

Through honest interviews, hidden footage, and survivor testimonies, the series uncovers how Jeffs built his power and controlled every aspect of his followers’ lives, especially women and children.

The documentary dives into forced underage marriages, emotional abuse, and religious manipulation. It’s not just about the crimes, though; it's also a story of people who escaped, who found their voice, and who dared to speak out.

The filmmakers do a great job balancing sensitivity with hard-hitting truth, making the series both heartbreaking and eye-opening.

If you’re interested in cults, religion, or stories of power and how it’s abused, this is a must. It’s powerful, sometimes hard to watch, but incredibly illuminating.

3. Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

For lovers of science and space, Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine offers a beautiful and ambitious exploration of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The documentary covers the decades-long journey of building this powerful telescope, from the 1990s all the way to its launch and the first images it captured.

It’s not merely about rockets or hardware. The story is deeply human: scientists, engineers, and dreamers share their hopes, fears, and what it means to look into deep space.

If you want your mind blown by the universe, or if you're curious about how science and determination come together, this doc is perfect. It reminds us of the beauty and mystery of space, and how far we've come.

4. Unknown: Cave of Bones

Another gem under the “Unknown” banner, Unknown: Cave of Bones is both an archaeological wonder and a human story.

It follows palaeontologist Lee Berger as he explores a cave where fossils of a previously unknown species of hominin, Homo Naledi, were found. These tiny, fragile bones help tell a massive story: how ancient humans lived, evolved, and perhaps interacted with the world.

The documentary balances science with emotion, showing the painstaking work of excavation, the thrill of discovery, and the philosophical questions that come with learning more about our origins.

Watching it feels like going on a real expedition and realising how old, beautiful, and strange our past really is.

For curious minds, history lovers, or anyone wondering where we came from, this is gold. It’s not just about bones; it’s about identity, time, and humanity’s place in the world.

5. Trainwreck: P.I. Moms

If you want something a little lighter but still true-crime flavoured, check out Trainwreck: P.I. Moms. Released in 2025, this short documentary dives into the bizarre story of suburban moms in California who worked as “private investigators” until things hit a very weird, very dark note.

The film examines how a seemingly empowering concept spiralled into chaos: the show’s creator had a sketchy criminal past, and investigations revealed secrets and shady behaviour that brought everything crashing down. It’s part reality TV, part crime story, and all kinds of wild.

If you love true crime but are also into pop culture and how media can go off the rails, this one will hook you. It’s short, sharp, and packed with drama.

What Makes These Docs Great

What ties all these documentaries together is how deeply they tap into real human experiences. Whether it’s a mother secretly harassing her daughter, a religious leader abusing power, or scientists exploring the unknown, each story is both personal and powerful.

