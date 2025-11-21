Every Show Cancelled on Prime Video in 2025

While Amazon's streaming service continues to invest in blockbuster franchises like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Boys, a ruthless cost-cutting strategy has left a trail of cancelled shows, disappointed fans, and unfinished stories.

Eight major series have been axed so far this year, with cancellations spanning from beloved dramas to highly anticipated freshman shows that barely got a chance to find their audience.

The decisions reflect broader industry trends: streaming services are no longer willing to give shows time to grow, viewership metrics matter more than critical acclaim, and even successful series aren't safe if they don't meet increasingly stringent performance thresholds.

This is the complete story of every Prime Video cancellation in 2025, why they were cancelled, and what fans lost.



1. Countdown (Cancelled After 1 Season) - October 2025

When a Department of Homeland Security officer is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) is recruited to a secret multi-agency task force to investigate.

What begins as a murder investigation quickly uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.

Created by Derek Haas (under an overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios), the show had serious pedigree and star power.

Prime Video opted not to proceed with a second season in October 2025, despite the show performing well enough to stay in the top 10 most-streamed shows for almost two months after its release, an achievement very few series manage.

Its cast members include Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu.

2. Butterfly (Cancelled After 1 Season) - October 2025

Set in South Korea, Butterfly followed complex storylines involving crime, mystery, and international intrigue. The series was developed by Daniel Dae Kim's production company, 3AD, under its first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios, and filmed entirely in South Korea.

This represented Prime Video's serious investment in Korean content beyond just licensing K-dramas.

With Daniel Dae Kim's involvement both in front of and behind the camera, Butterfly had the potential to bridge Western and Korean storytelling styles.

Announced alongside Countdown in October 2025, Butterfly was cancelled after just one season. Unlike Countdown's strong streaming performance, Butterfly struggled to find its audience despite the global appetite for Korean content.

Its cast members include Daniel Dae Kim, Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, Sean Dulake, and Nayoon Kim

3. The Wheel of Time (Cancelled After 3 Seasons) - June 2025

Based on Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's epic fantasy book series, The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine, a member of a powerful all-female organisation, as she embarks on a dangerous journey with five young people, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn who will either save or destroy humanity.

This was Prime Video's attempt at creating its own Game of Thrones, a prestige fantasy epic with massive production values.

The series became Prime Video's most-watched series premiere in 2021 and was one of the Top 5 series launches of all time for Amazon Prime.

After lengthy deliberations, Prime Video announced in June 2025 that The Wheel of Time would not return for a fourth season. The decision came more than a month after the Season 3 finale was released on April 17, 2025.

Unlike many cancelled shows, The Wheel of Time at least received the opportunity to craft its finale with some closure, sparing fans the agony of an unresolved cliffhanger.



Cast: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford

4. Citadel: Honey Bunny (Cancelled After 1 Season) - April 2025

Set in India in the 1990s, this prequel/spinoff of the main Citadel series follows the origin story of spy agency operatives navigating dangerous missions across the Indian subcontinent.

Part of the Russo Brothers' ambitious Citadel universe, Honey Bunny was supposed to demonstrate that the franchise could work globally with localised stories. The India-set series had strong production values and local star power.

On April 16, 2025, Prime Video confirmed that both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana would not return for second seasons. However, there's a twist: the storylines and characters from both international offshoots will be woven into Citadel Season 2, premiering in 2026.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, stated:

"Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel. While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet."

5. Citadel: Diana (Cancelled After 1 Season) - April 2025

The Italian iteration of the Citadel franchise, Diana, debuted in 2024 and followed the European wing of the spy organisation, with storylines centred in Italy and featuring distinctly European espionage intrigue.

Along with Honey Bunny, Diana was meant to prove that the Citadel universe could support multiple international productions, each with its own flavour, while contributing to the larger narrative.

Cancelled simultaneously with Honey Bunny in April 2025. Like its Indian counterpart, Diana's characters and storylines will be integrated into Citadel Season 2 rather than continuing as a standalone series.

Both international Citadel offshoots faced the same problem: they were expensive to produce and didn't generate viewership numbers justifying standalone continuation. Rather than completely abandoning the investment, Amazon chose to fold the storylines into the main series.



Its cast includes Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, and Julia Piaton.

6. Cruel Intentions (Cancelled After 1 Season) - March 2025

A contemporary reimagining of the iconic 1999 film, this series was set in Washington D.C. and centred on step-siblings Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Valmont (Zac Burgess), who dominate the social hierarchy at Manchester College, "where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard."

When a hazing incident jeopardises their Greek charter, Caroline proposes a dangerous arrangement with her stepbrother.

Its cast members include Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke, and Jand ohn Harlan Kim

Cruel Intentions was Prime Video's attempt to capitalise on '90s nostalgia and the continued popularity of the original film.

The show aimed to update the story for Gen Z while maintaining the sexy, manipulative edge of its source material.

After making its Prime Video debut in November 2024, Cruel Intentions was cancelled on March 10, 2025, just four months later.

The series never made it onto the Nielsen Top 10 streaming charts, indicating lower-than-expected viewership.

Additionally, it was rated "Rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes with only a 24% critics' score, suggesting both audiences and critics rejected it.

7. The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh (Cancelled After 1 Season) - February 2025

This family comedy followed an Indian immigrant family adjusting to life in America while under investigation by authorities.

Told through hilarious (and often conflicting) flashbacks from an interrogation room, the Pradeeps find themselves embroiled romantically, personally, and professionally with a polar-opposite neighbourhood family, leading to a predicament with many surprising twists.

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh was a fresh take on the immigrant experience with strong reviews (75% on Rotten Tomatoes) and genuine comedic chops. The show starred Naveen Andrews (Lost) and comedian Sindhu Vee, bringing both dramatic heft and comedy expertise.

The Pradeeps was a victim of platform shuffling. It premiered in October 2024 on Amazon Freevee, the free, ad-supported platform known for its comedy lineup. Just weeks after its debut, Freevee was shut down entirely.

The series was subsequently moved to Prime Video, where smaller comedies often struggle to stand out among the service's drama-heavy lineup.

Without the right platform support and lost in the shuffle of Freevee's closure, The Pradeeps couldn't find its audience despite quality and critical support.

Cast: Naveen Andrews, Sindhu Vee, Sahana Srinivasan, Arjun Sriram, Ashwin Sakthivel

8. Bosch: Legacy (Ended After 3 Seasons) - April 2025

A continuation of the popular Bosch detective series, Legacy followed former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he transitioned from law enforcement to working as a private investigator, alongside his daughter Maddie Bosch, now an LAPD rookie patrol officer.

Bosch was one of Prime Video's earliest and most successful original series, running for seven seasons. Legacy successfully continued the story, maintaining the gritty, procedural quality that made the original a hit.

The final season premiered on March 27, 2025, with the series finale releasing on April 17, 2025. The season consisted of 10 episodes.

Unlike many shows on this list, Bosch: Legacy received advance notice of its cancellation, allowing showrunners to craft a satisfying series finale that honoured the character and his decade-long journey.

Cast: Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz

9. Neighbours (Ending December 2025 After 40 Seasons)

The iconic Australian soap opera that originally aired in 1985 centres around the lives of residents of Ramsay Street in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

The show has been credited with launching the careers of stars including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Margot Robbie.

When Neighbours was cancelled by Channel 5 in 2022, Amazon Freevee revived it, saving the series and continuing its remarkable run.

After just three years on Prime platforms (it launched on Freevee in September 2022), Amazon announced in February 2025 that Neighbours would conclude its 40-season run in December 2025.

Neighbours will end its run as one of the longest-running television series in history, having aired continuously (with the brief 2022 hiatus) for 40 years.

10. Harlem (Cancelled After 3 Seasons)

This comedy-drama followed four Black women in their 30s navigating love, careers, and friendship in Harlem, New York. Created by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), the show offered a fresh, authentic take on Black women's experiences.

Harlem brought much-needed representation to Prime Video's lineup, showcasing Black female friendship, professional ambition, and romantic lives with humour and heart.

The series was cancelled after its third season, with Prime Video declining to order additional episodes.

While the show had critical support and a dedicated fanbase, viewership numbers apparently didn't meet Prime Video's thresholds for renewal, particularly as the streamer tightened its content spending in 2025.

Cast: Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai

11. My Lady Jane (Cancelled After 1 Season)

This historical fantasy comedy reimagined Lady Jane Grey's tragic nine-day reign as Queen of England, adding magical realism and romantic comedy elements to create something entirely unique.

My Lady Jane was inventive, funny, and different, exactly the kind of original storytelling that streaming platforms supposedly championed. It took a well-known historical tragedy and transformed it into something joyful and unexpected.

Cancelled after just one season despite critical acclaim and passionate fan support.

