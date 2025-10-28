Daniel Etim Effiong Celebrates ₦80 Million Box Office Milestone

The actor took to social media in a collaborative post with FilmOne Entertainment, the film’s distributors, to share the exciting update, with joy, and gratitude.

“SEE WHAT THE LORD HAS DONE JUST 10 DAYS AFTER RELEASE!!!!!!!!!” he wrote. “The real heroes here are the ones watching and talking about it. The people posting or tweeting their reviews and telling the world how magical #TheHerdMovie is... THANK YOU ❤️ EXTRA EXTRA READ ALL ABOUT IT!!!!!!!! Join THE HERD TRAIN NOWWWWWWWW!!!!!!!!!”

The post has since gained some attention, with fans and fellow filmmakers flooding the comments to congratulate him.

What Is The Film About?

Released nationwide just two weeks ago, The Herd has been praised for its gripping storytelling and socially conscious themes.

The film follows a couple whose wedding day takes a shocking turn when they are kidnapped, a nightmarish ordeal that forces them to confront their abductors, and also buried family secrets.

Starring Daniel Etim Effiong, Genoveva Umeh, and Kunle Remi, the thriller offers a chilling yet emotional portrayal of love, survival, and betrayal amid the growing insecurity crisis in Nigeria.

Set in Southwest Nigeria, The Herd blends elements of romance and suspense while exploring the menace of herdsmen attacks and the devastating impact of violence on ordinary lives.

The film’s fast-paced, linear storytelling makes it accessible and deeply engaging, a balance that has clearly resonated with audiences. EXPLORE: ' Acting is About Passion, Not Money' - Yvonne Jegede Advises Aspiring Actors

The Future of The Herd

At ₦80 million in just 10 days, The Herd shows no signs of slowing down. It could cross the ₦100 million mark within its third week.

As excitement builds, fans continue to spread the word using the hashtag #TheHerdMovie, urging others to hop on what Etim calls “the Herd train.”