Nollywood actress asks public to respect her privacy as she announces end of 11-year marriage

Nollywood actress asks public to respect her privacy as she announces end of 11-year marriage

Nollywood actress asks public to respect her privacy as she announces end of 11-year marriage

Nollywood actress Chita Agwu has announced the end of her 11-year marriage after a court legally dissolved the union.

Chita Agwu confirms that a court has legally dissolved her 11-year marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress says she will not disclose the private circumstances surrounding her divorce.

She chooses healing and personal growth as she begins a new chapter after her marriage ends.

The actress made the announcement in a personal statement where she described the development as the end of one chapter of her life and the beginning of another.

Agwu said she had given the decision considerable thought and was ready to move forward with peace, grace and dignity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also urged the public to respect her privacy and that of her former partner, as she ruled out sharing intimate details about the circumstances surrounding the divorce.

After much thought and a deeply personal journey, I wish to officially inform the public that my marriage has been legally dissolved by the court.

This chapter of my life has come to an end, and I have chosen to embrace this new beginning with peace, grace, and dignity.

Marriage is a personal journey, and not every story ends the way we once hoped. However, I believe that every individual deserves the freedom to move forward without judgment, ridicule, or public humiliation,” the actress stated.

Agwu further cautioned against judgment, ridicule, and public humiliation, noting that everyone deserves the freedom to move forward after a marriage ends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 7 Nigerian celebrity couples whose love stories started on social media

She expressed gratitude to those who had supported her throughout her journey and said she was focused on healing and personal growth as she entered a new phase of her life.

“Out of respect for everyone involved, I will not be sharing private details or engaging in public discussions about the circumstances surrounding my divorce. I kindly ask that my privacy and that of my former partner be respected.

As I begin this new chapter, I choose peace over controversy, healing over bitterness, and growth over public explanations,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress maintained that the end of her marriage would not prevent her from embracing the future with confidence and concluded her statement with a call for understanding and respect as she navigates the transition privately.