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Broda Shaggi gets emotional as he prepares to reveal struggles behind career break

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 13:19 - 20 October 2026
Broda Shaggi gets emotional as he prepares to reveal struggles behind career break
Popular comedian and skit maker Broda Shaggi is set to share the painful experience that changed his life and forced him to take a break from his career and social media.
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  • Broda Shaggi has described March 9, 2026, as a day he wished had never happened as he prepares to reveal what changed his life.

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  • The comedian became emotional in a documentary teaser as he revisited the struggles behind his career and social media break.

  • Fans have expressed excitement over Broda Shaggi’s upcoming documentary, which promises to shed light on his absence from the spotlight.

The comedian shared snippets of an upcoming documentary on his X page, where he offered a glimpse into the incident that altered the course of his life.

In the clip, Shaggi described March 9, 2026, as a day he wished had never happened. He appeared emotional as he recounted the experience, although he did not disclose the full details of the incident in the teaser.

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The documentary is scheduled for release on October 21, 2026, where the comedian is expected to provide more insight into the circumstances behind his absence.

The announcement has sparked anticipation among fans, many of whom have expressed eagerness to hear his story and see him return to the spotlight.

Shaggi, whose real name is Samuel Animashaun Perry, rose to prominence through his comedy skits and distinctive character, which earned him a strong following across social media and established him as one of Nigeria's recognisable online entertainers.

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As anticipation builds ahead of the release, many will be waiting to hear Shaggi tell his story in his own words.

READ NEXT: 6 years anniversary of #ENDSARS Protest: 8 Unforgettable moments that shook Nigeria

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