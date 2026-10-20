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Couple continue romantic date as protesters clash and fires burn near café in France

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 11:45 - 20 October 2026
Couple continue romantic date as protesters clash and fires burn near café in France
A couple has sparked reactions online after they continued their date in Paris, France, despite flames and protest chaos around them.
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  • A viral video shows a couple drinking wine and smoking as flames rise during a protest in France.

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  • The footage, which trended on October 19, captures the couple’s calm reaction to the chaos around them.

  • France witnessed widespread protests over rising living costs and poor school conditions, with clashes, fires, and looting disrupting several cities.

A viral video showed the pair seated on a café terrace calmly enjoying their drinks as unrest unfolded around them.

While flames from a burning bin rose in the background, the couple appeared unbothered by the commotion. They continued their conversation, drank wine and smoked, even as the situation around them turned chaotic.

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READ ALSO: In 1986, Nigerian journalist Dele Giwa was killed by a parcel bomb, 40 years later, his murder remains unsolved

The footage, which circulated on October 19, drew attention to the couple’s unusual response to the unrest. Their decision to remain at the café while flames burned nearby prompted discussions about their composure and apparent indifference to the unfolding events.

The scene offered a striking contrast between an ordinary date and the disorder on the streets, where other people faced the threat of violence and property damage.

The protests in France have attracted students, trade unions and other demonstrators who oppose rising living costs and demand improvements to the country’s education system.

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The student demonstrations began amid complaints about teacher shortages, deteriorating school buildings and poor learning conditions. The movement later expanded as wider public frustration over the cost of living and public services drew more people into the streets.

Although many demonstrations remained peaceful, clashes with police, looting and fires disrupted several cities, including Paris, Marseille and Lyon. The unrest intensified on October 17, when large crowds joined nationwide protests, while some people fled areas affected by clashes and destruction.

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