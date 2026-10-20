2027 Elections: Catholic Bishops announces 4 dates for nationwide fasting and prayer against rigging and violence

Catholic Bishops announce four nationwide prayer and fasting dates ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections, warning against rigging, violence and vote-buying.

Catholic bishops have scheduled four nationwide prayer and fasting dates ahead of the 2027 elections.

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The dates are October 31, November 28 and December 8, 2026, and January 15, 2027.

The bishops warned against electoral violence, rigging, vote-buying and ethnic and religious divisions.

The programme aims to promote peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has announced four nationwide dates for prayer and fasting ahead of the 2027 general elections , urging Nigerians to pray against electoral rigging, violence and other practices that could undermine the credibility of the polls.

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The programme, themed “Let Justice and Peace Flow”, is drawn from Amos 5:24 in the Bible. The bishops said the initiative was necessary as Nigeria prepared for another general election amid concerns over electoral malpractice, vote-buying and divisions along ethnic and religious lines.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, October 19, 2026, and signed by the CBCN president, Archbishop Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, and its secretary, Bishop Peter Odetoyinbo.

Under the programme, Catholic parishes across the country will observe October 31 and November 28, 2026, as nationwide days of prayer and fasting. January 15, 2027, has also been designated as a parish prayer and fasting day.

December 8, 2026, will be observed as a nationwide diocesan day of prayer, coinciding with the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The bishops said the parish observances would feature fasting, the recitation of the Rosary, processions where possible, Holy Mass and prayers specifically prepared for the 2027 elections.

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For the December 8 observance, Holy Mass is scheduled for 3 p.m., to be presided over by the diocesan bishop or a designated representative. A pastoral letter titled 2027 Elections: Call to Responsible Choice and Action will be read during the celebration, followed by a Rosary procession to the cathedral at 4:30 p.m. and Eucharistic Benediction.

The bishops urged dioceses, parishes, church societies, prayer groups, families and individuals to participate in the spiritual exercise.

They said the prayers would seek divine guidance for electoral officials, the judiciary and security agencies, while encouraging political aspirants to act with integrity and voters to make responsible choices.

The CBCN also called on Nigerians to reject corruption, bribery, tribalism and voter apathy, urging eligible voters to participate in the elections and protect their votes peacefully.

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