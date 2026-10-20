‘We must never normalise injustice’: Peter Obi remembers Lekki shootings 6 years after #EndSARS

Peter Obi marks six years since the Lekki Toll Gate shootings, calling for justice and accountability as Tinubu’s 2020 remarks resurface.

Peter Obi has commemorated the sixth anniversary of the October 20, 2020, Lekki Toll Gate shootings.

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He said Nigeria must never forget the incident or allow injustice to become normalised.

Obi called for a country where citizens are protected and young people can demand good governance without being brutalised.

The anniversary has also renewed attention on Bola Tinubu’s 2020 remarks questioning protesters who suffered casualties.

Peter Obi has called on Nigerians not to forget the Lekki Toll Gate shootings, warning that the country must never allow injustice to become normalised, six years after security personnel opened fire on #EndSARS protesters in Lagos .

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Obi made the call on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, while commemorating the anniversary of the incident, which remains one of the most painful episodes in Nigeria’s recent history.

In a statement, the former Anambra State governor described the anniversary as a reminder of the sacrifices Nigerian youths made in their demand for a better country.

“On that fateful night, peaceful #EndSARS protesters were met with gunfire. Lives were lost, many were injured, and the nation was left with questions about justice, accountability, and the sanctity of human life,” he wrote.

“We must never forget. We must never normalise injustice.”

Obi said the anniversary should strengthen the country’s resolve to build a society where citizens are protected rather than brutalised, and where young people are heard rather than silenced.

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Peter Obi

He also called for a Nigeria where government power is exercised responsibly and with respect for human rights, adding that no citizen should be punished for demanding good governance and a better future.

“May the souls of the departed continue to rest in peace. May their sacrifice strengthen our resolve to build a Nigeria where this tragedy will never be repeated,” he said.

Obi ended his message by reiterating his belief in a “New Nigeria” where every life matters.

The anniversary has also brought renewed attention to comments made by President Bola Tinubu in the aftermath of the shootings in 2020, when he was a prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

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In a televised interview following the incident, Tinubu questioned the conduct of protesters who had suffered casualties, asking what they were doing at the scene and how long they had been there. He also asked what kind of character they were.

Remember that this was Tinubu during End sars btw The fact that people voted for him is proof that this country is doomed https://t.co/pQQyMp8BaH — Cheeboi (@Cheebail) October 20, 2026

The remarks, preserved in a Channels Television interview published on October 21, 2020, became part of the wider public debate over how political leaders responded to the shootings and the protesters’ demands.

Tinubu also denied having any financial interest in the Lekki Toll Gate or the company managing it, amid claims circulating at the time about his alleged connection to the toll facility.

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The #EndSARS protests began as a youth-led movement against police brutality, extortion and alleged extrajudicial killings by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The demonstrations grew into broader calls for police reform and accountability.

On October 20, 2020, soldiers opened fire on protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate. The circumstances surrounding the shooting, the number of people killed and the question of accountability have remained subjects of public debate and investigation.